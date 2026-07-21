CDG and QueSee Bring Revenue & Customer Experience Intelligence to OSS/BSS That More Than 100 Service Providers Run On

CDG Elements and QueSee AI Announce a New Integration

Operators on CDG's Elements platform can now analyze every customer conversation with full account context, tickets & billing history Elements already stores.

Connected, CDG Elements and QueSee score every single interaction in full context of the customer relationship - and the operator's team never has to leave the tools they already run.” — Andrii Konovalenko, CEO at QueSee AI

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QueSee AI, a Customer Experience and Retention Intelligence platform, today announced an integration with Communications Data Group (CDG), whose cloud-based Elements platform delivers OSS/BSS - operations, billing, invoicing, ticketing, provisioning, subscriber care, and interconnect - for more than 100 service providers nationwide, from independent rural telcos to carriers serving millions of subscribers. The integration connects the two systems every operator conversation touches: the subscriber’s account records in Elements and the conversation itself, analyzed by QueSee.Operators have been dealing with consequences stemming from siloed data for decades. The OSS/BSS knows everything about the account - what the subscriber pays, what tickets are open, what services are available at their address. But most OSS/BSS platforms do not provide intelligence on customer experience based on what was said on the phone: the competitor they mentioned, the cancellation they threatened, the promise an agent made and forgot. That intelligence stays locked in call recordings almost nobody has time to review - most contact centers sample fewer than 5% of calls."An agent's answer to 'can I get a faster plan?' depends entirely on what plan the customer already has, what's available at their address, and what happened on their last three tickets," said Andrew Konovalenko, CEO of QueSee AI. "Elements knows all of that. QueSee hears the conversation. Connected, they score every single call in full context of the customer relationship - and the operator's team never has to leave the tools they already run."How the Integration Works:Before analyzing a call, QueSee pulls the subscriber's account record from Elements - open tickets, billing history, network data, and the products available at that location - so every conversation is scored against the operator's own Standard Operating Procedures with the complete customer picture, not just a transcript. When the call ends, QueSee writes the score, analysis, summary and call notes back to the customer profile in Elements automatically. Every interaction is scored the moment it ends, with churn risk, escalations, and revenue signals routed to the right team by email, Teams, or Slack.The integration can push QueSee's churn risk scores, customer experience scores, and churn drivers directly into Elements fields, and create retention tickets inside Elements itself - keeping CDG as the single record of truth while QueSee supplies the intelligence behind it. QueSee connects to the phone system the operator already uses, with more than 20 platforms supported, and requires no changes to existing systems.What Operators on Elements Get:Operators on Elements gain intelligence from 100% of customer interactions - calls, tickets, CRM and network data - delivered inside the OSS/BSS they already trust. QueSee flags at-risk subscribers while they can still be retained and identifies recurring sources of friction as measurable patterns: a dispatch policy that frustrates subscribers, a plan agents never offer, a competitor mentioned by name. Each agent receives a performance scorecard after every call, scored against the operator's own procedures, while managers see the specific calls that require attention instead of sampling at random. Operators define custom flags in plain language, with no coding or engineering time required. QueSee also provides a complimentary Customer Experience report built from an operator's own calls, showing experience and retention scores - and customers at risk - before any commitment is made."We operate broadband networks ourselves, so we built Elements around the realities service providers face every day," said Tony Stout, CTO of CDG and PRTC. "Our approach has always been to give operators flexibility. Open architecture allows them to use the solutions that work best for their business while keeping everything connected inside Elements. QueSee adds another layer of intelligence, in this case powered by GenAI, by turning customer interactions into actionable insights directly within the platform our clients already rely on to run their operations."Results Operators Report: 360 Broadband , a rural Oklahoma-Texas ISP, scored 57,270 calls in its first year, retained 103 subscribers, and now protects $9,352 a month in recurring revenue - a near-4x return from retention alone; agent SOP scores rose from 76.6% to 84.2%. Amplex Internet , an Ohio ISP, kept 6 subscribers in its first six weeks and cut call review from 45 minutes to 5.Availability:The integration is available now, with the first joint deployments underway. QueSee does not retain call recordings or full transcripts. Operators running CDG Elements can request a demo through their CDG account executive or at QueSee.ai.Learn more about this integration: QueSee AI and CDG Elements Integration Announcement About QueSee AIQueSee AI is a Customer Experience and Retention Intelligence platform built for broadband and service providers - and available through partners to businesses of any type, from multi-location service companies to 15-agent support floors. The platform integrates with existing VoIP, CRM, billing, and network systems to analyze 100% of customer interactions - automating QA scoring against each organization's own SOPs, identifying churn risk from conversation patterns, and surfacing revenue opportunities in customer interactions. Main capabilities include automated customer experience analysis from calls, tickets, CRM and network data, automated agent coaching reports, real-time escalation alerts, and Ask Q, a natural-language interface for querying call data. QueSee is used globally by providers serving 2,000 to 200,000+ subscribers. For more information, visit quesee.ai.About CDGCDG provides a cloud-based, SaaS-delivered OSS/BSS platform for service providers and carriers offering broadband, data, utility, and interconnect services. We deliver value by providing operator-driven, open architecture, innovative solutions that empower our clients to create the optimal service ecosystem for growing their customer base, improving their BI, and developing the latest AI/ML and automation technologies to increase their operational efficiencies, capabilities, and revenue streams. For more information, visit cdg.us.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Customer results described here reflect the experience of individual operators and do not guarantee comparable outcomes.

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