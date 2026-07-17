Franz Inc. Named a 2026 Artificial Intelligence 100 Company by KMWorld

AllegroGraph - AI100 AllegroGraph - Franz Inc.

AllegroGraph’s GraphTalker delivers the Context Graph for agentic AI by connecting enterprise knowledge, reasoning over data, and producing explainable answers

LAFAYETTE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franz Inc. , an early innovator in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and leading supplier of Graph Database technology for Neuro-Symbolic AI Solutions, today announced it has been selected for inclusion in the 2026 KMWorld AI 100: Companies Empowering Intelligent Knowledge Management.“We are honored to receive this industry recognition,” said Dr. Jans Aasman, CEO of Franz Inc. “Enterprise AI agents need more than access to data—they need trusted context, governed semantics, and the ability to explain how conclusions were reached. AllegroGraph and GraphTalker bring these capabilities together by combining Knowledge Graphs, symbolic reasoning, and natural-language interaction in a practical Neuro-Symbolic AI platform.”Franz Inc. recently released AllegroGraph v9.0 featuring GraphTalker, an AI agent that gives business users, developers, and enterprise applications natural-language access to Knowledge Graphs and the contextual intelligence they contain. GraphTalker reasons across graph structures, explores relationships, generates and refines queries, validates results, and explains how it reached its answers. This iterative approach turns natural-language requests into trusted, actionable, and reusable knowledge workflows.Together, AllegroGraph and GraphTalker turn the enterprise Knowledge Graph into an active Context Graph for AI agents. AllegroGraph connects business entities, relationships, documents, vectors, events, rules, provenance, security policies, and historical states within a governed semantic foundation. GraphTalker dynamically navigates and reasons over that foundation to assemble the context relevant to each question, task, or decision.Rather than providing an AI model with disconnected documents or isolated search results, GraphTalker identifies the facts, relationships, operational history, supporting evidence, and governing rules needed to understand the situation. It can follow relationships across the graph, inspect schema and metadata, apply symbolic reasoning, test hypotheses, and preserve the steps that led to an answer.This combination delivers a practical Context Graph: a continuously evolving representation of enterprise knowledge, actions, states, goals, and decision history that enables AI agents to reason and act with greater accuracy, explainability, and accountability.“GraphTalker represents a major step forward for enterprise AI because it moves beyond conversational access and enables agents to interact directly with the Knowledge Graph,” said Dr. Aasman. “It can inspect the schema, understand relationships, assemble relevant context, test hypotheses, refine queries, and explain its reasoning. By combining these capabilities with AllegroGraph’s semantics, provenance, security, and reasoning, GraphTalker turns the Knowledge Graph into the Context Graph that trusted enterprise AI agents require.”AllegroGraph was identified as a Neuro-Symbolic AI (NSAI) solution vendor in Gartner’s April 2026 report, Investing in Neurosymbolic AI? Know Which Vendors Meet Your Specific Demands. The report notes that agentic systems are subject to increased scrutiny due to ongoing concerns over core AI challenges and risks, and that NSAI solutions will be vital to organizations’ agentic AI journeys by providing stronger explainability, traceability, and rule-based decision-making constraints. The report positions NSAI as a key configurable AI guardrail designed to address concerns over data privacy, intellectual property, information integrity, and hallucinations. Source: Gartner, Investing in Neurosymbolic AI? Know Which Vendors Meet Your Specific Demands, April 2026.Franz Inc. was recently listed as a Context Graph sample vendor in Gartner’s 2026 Hype Cycle for Agentic AI. Gartner defines context graphs as evolving structures that connect data, states, actions, and goals into a single graph used for agentic AI. According to Gartner, context graphs extend knowledge graphs by capturing operational context, decision traces, governance metadata, and semantic meaning, while preserving temporal and causal links to show why decisions were made and how reasoning unfolded. Source: Gartner, Hype Cycle for Agentic AI, April 2026.Capabilities in AllegroGraph include:• GraphTalker AI Agent: A natural-language interface that allows users to query, analyze, and reason over enterprise Knowledge Graphs without needing to write SPARQL.• Context Graph for Agentic AI: AllegroGraph connects enterprise data, documents, events, states, actions, goals, provenance, rules, and governance metadata in a unified semantic graph. GraphTalker dynamically assembles and reasons over the context relevant to each question, giving AI agents the trusted and explainable foundation needed to make decisions and take action.• Iterative Query Generation and Validation: Rather than relying on one-shot query generation, GraphTalker explores the semantic layer, examines schema, reviews examples, executes queries, interprets results and failures, and progressively refines its approach.• Schema-Aware Intelligence: GraphTalker uses SHACL-based shape descriptions and navigable schema overviews so the agent can understand classes, properties, and relationships before generating queries.• Stateful, Multi-Turn Analysis: Users can refine questions, pursue follow-ups, and maintain context across longer analytical sessions.• Embed GraphTalker as an Independent Agent into End-User Applications: GraphTalker can be integrated directly into enterprise applications, portals, dashboards, notebooks, and AI agent workflows, allowing organizations to deliver natural-language Knowledge Graph interaction to their own users. Through its HTTP-based API and evaluation server, developers can submit natural-language questions from any application and return structured, explainable answers powered by AllegroGraph.• From Semantic Layer to Context Graph: AllegroGraph provides the governed, standards-based semantic layer that connects enterprise information to AI. GraphTalker activates this layer by navigating relationships, retrieving evidence, applying rules, and maintaining conversational and operational context—turning connected knowledge into an actionable Context Graph for enterprise AI agents.About AllegroGraphAllegroGraph has led the AI Knowledge Graph market through a series of technological breakthroughs, most recently with the release of GraphTalker, an agentic natural-language interface that explores Knowledge Graph schemas, generates and validates queries, reasons across relationships, and explains its answers. Together, AllegroGraph and GraphTalker provide the governed semantic and contextual foundation required for trusted enterprise AI agents.About Franz, Inc.Franz Inc. stands at the forefront of AI innovation, offering Neuro-Symbolic AI solutions that transform complex data into actionable and comprehensible insights. The company’s flagship platform, AllegroGraph, merges the analytical strength of deep learning with the precision of logical reasoning, establishing itself as a critical resource for Enterprises aiming to capitalize on the latest advancements in AI technology.

GraphTalker - Context Graph for Agentic AI

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