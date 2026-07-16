MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM Celebrates Biggest Opening in Brand History with Las Vegas Debut at AREA15

Photo courtesy of MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM

The world’s largest MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM welcomed record-breaking crowds during its opening weekend.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM officially opened its newest and largest location at AREA15 in Las Vegas, marking the strongest opening in company history and signaling a major milestone in the brand's continued evolution as a global leader in immersive entertainment.Demand for MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM Las Vegas surpassed expectations with presale tickets reaching more than three times those of the brand's Miami location, more than 20 sold-out sessions during opening weekend and record-breaking attendance. The opening weekend also welcomed more than twice the typical number of VIP guests seen at previous MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM launches, and generated widespread excitement establishing the attraction as one of Las Vegas' newest must-visit immersive entertainment destinations."The future of entertainment is about bringing people together through shared experiences that create joy and lasting memories,” said Manish Vora, Co-Founder and CEO of MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM. “That's exactly why Las Vegas was the right place for our most ambitious museum yet. This city celebrates imagination, welcomes the world and continues to redefine what's possible in entertainment. As MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM grows globally, Las Vegas represents not just our largest location, but a bold vision for where our brand is headed and the kinds of experiences we want to create for generations to come."The excitement surrounding MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM's arrival in Las Vegas extended far and wide. Clark County and city leaders officially welcomed the attraction as an important addition to Las Vegas' evolving entertainment landscape through a proclamation declaring July 9 MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM Day with a special sign lighting at the iconic "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign, where the landmark was illuminated in the brand’s signature pink.During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mayor Shelley Berkley and other community leaders celebrated MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM's arrival as an important addition to Las Vegas' growing portfolio of family-friendly attractions, underscoring the city's continued evolution as a destination where visitors of all ages can create lasting memories.Throughout opening weekend, families, creators, community partners and visitors from around the world explored the museum's immersive environments and enjoyed unlimited ice cream. A special collaboration with Universal Horror Unleashed and the upcoming film Theater is Dead further showcased AREA15's growing reputation as a destination for one-of-a-kind entertainment experiences.The numbers behind opening weekend reflected the excitement:• More than 450 gallons and 19,200 scoops of ice cream served• Visitors enjoyed more than 7,000 ice cream bars and popsicles• More than 20 sold-out sessions• Presale tickets exceeding three times those of the Miami opening• Record-breaking VIP attendance for a MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM launchAs the largest MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM in the world, the Las Vegas location features the world's largest all-you-can-eat ice cream buffet, the brand's largest Sprinkle Pool, exclusive Las Vegas-only experiences and beloved interactive installations that invite guests of all ages to play, connect and create lasting memories together.Located inside AREA15, MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM Las Vegas is now open Wednesday through Monday from 10am to 10pm, inviting guests to climb, slide, taste and explore their way through dozens of colorful and imaginative installations.More than a new attraction, MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM Las Vegas represents the brand's continued investment in creating spaces where joy, play and human connection take center stage. As the company expands its global footprint, the Las Vegas museum serves as a blueprint for the future—one that is bigger, more immersive and designed to create unforgettable shared experiences for millions of guests around the world.For tickets and more information, visit museumoficecream.com/las-vegas/

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