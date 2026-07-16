DEC Reminds the Public that Launching Boats from the Stilesville Fishing Access Site in Delaware County is Prohibited

Non-compliance Could Lead to Enforcement

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is reminding the public that launching boats from the Stilesville Fishing Access site along the West Branch of the Delaware River in the Town of Deposit is prohibited. The site, located on Laurel Bank Road, is designated for wade fishing only.

Widely celebrated as one of the nation’s premier destinations for wild trout fishing, the Stilesville Fishing Access site remains one of the most popular fishing locations in Delaware County. However, over several years, boaters using the natural bank to launch their boats have created severe stream bank erosion and traffic issues in an area that is not safe nor suitable for launching vessels.

To ensure the safety of all anglers and boaters, DEC installed new signage identifying the restricted area. DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers will be patrolling the site to ensure compliance.

DEC will work to rehabilitate the erosion during the coming months to improve angler access. Boaters can access other launch locations in the area, including Deposit River Park (River Street) and the DEC launch at the end of Airport Road in Deposit, which is in the process of having its parking lot expanded.