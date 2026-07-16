Trevor Ariza Returns to Turks and Caicos for the 2026 Trevor Ariza Celebrity Impact Weekend

Trevor Ariza

BIG Limited, Windward, South Bank Resort, Lua Beach House, Sport for Impact and Next Pass Foundation unite to celebrate community and sports tourism

PROVIDENCIALES, TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NBA Champion Trevor Ariza will return to the Turks and Caicos Islands to host the 2026 Trevor Ariza Celebrity Impact Weekend, taking place July 31–August 2, 2026. The multi-day celebration will unite leading names in professional sports while launching a new initiative focused on expanding opportunities for local youth through athletics.Produced by BIG Limited, the weekend brings together Founding Partners Windward, South Bank Resort and Lua Beach House, alongside Sport for Impact and the Next Pass Foundation. South Bank Resort will serve as the Official Host Property.“I want people to experience Turks and Caicos the way I know it. Not just for its beauty, but for its people and its culture,” said Trevor Ariza. “If this weekend inspires young people here to believe in what's possible, that's the greatest win.”Confirmed participants include Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Aaron Gordon, Paul Pierce, JR Smith, Dorell Wright, Drew Gooden, Tyson Ross and Dante Hall, with additional guests expected.The weekend will celebrate the connection between sport, culture and community while creating opportunities for local youth through mentorship, education and athletic programming. Programming includes a community development day featuring youth clinics, leadership workshops and service initiatives. On Sunday, the weekend will culminate with the 2nd Annual Trevor Ariza Celebrity Golf Tournament and Charity Gala at Lua Beach House, benefiting the Turks and Caicos Islands Sports Commission's Athlete Development Fund.BIG Limited will also introduce a new partnership between Sport for Impact (SFI) and the Next Pass Foundation (NPF), created to advance Trevor Ariza's vision of expanding opportunities for youth through sport. SFI will provide nonprofit expertise and infrastructure to support NPF's athlete development work, using sport to promote education, leadership and life skills. Together, the organizations will seek partnerships that broaden access to sport and educational programming throughout the Turks and Caicos Islands.As part of the community development day, the Next Pass Foundation and Loyal to My Soil will host a free Youth Basketball Skills Clinic for 150 local youth. Founded by former MLB All-Star Tyson Ross, Loyal to My Soil provides cost-free athletic opportunities for young people. Supported by the Turks and Caicos Islands Sports Commission, Hoop Culture and community partners, the clinic will include elite instruction, a sports equipment giveaway and custom jerseys.“The Celebrity Impact Weekend is where BIG's vision comes to life. We built it to bring people together, celebrate the Turks and Caicos Islands, and strengthen the future of sports for the next generation,” said Nick Henry, Co-founder of BIG Limited.The Athlete Development Fund helps emerging and elite Turks and Caicos Islander athletes overcome barriers to training and competition, strengthening the territory's pathway to international sporting success.“The Athlete Development Fund exists because of generosity like this. Funds raised through the 2026 Trevor Ariza Celebrity Impact Weekend go directly toward giving Turks and Caicos Islander athletes the training, opportunities, and resources they need to compete at the highest level. Trevor is proof of what is possible for a Turks and Caicos Islander athlete, and having him invest that success back into the next generation means everything to our athletes and our mission. We are grateful to Trevor and BIG Limited for making our athletes part of this weekend, and we look forward to seeing the impact this investment will have on the next generation of Turks and Caicos Islander athletes,” said Jarrett Forbes, Director of Sports, Turks and Caicos Islands Sports Commission.South Bank—Windward's luxury marina resort in Long Bay—will host athletes, partners and guests, with Lua Beach House as its culinary centerpiece, showcasing Turks and Caicos as a premier Caribbean destination. The properties will also award the celebrity golf tournament winner a complimentary three-night stay in the Arc Penthouse once complete.“Windward is proud to serve as a Founding Partner of the 2026 Trevor Ariza Celebrity Impact Weekend. South Bank was built to be part of this community, and partnerships like this one are exactly why. Trevor's story reflects the same values we build toward — vision, persistence, and a commitment to what is possible for the Turks and Caicos Islands. We are honoured to welcome him, and everyone joining him, home to South Bank,” said Ivor Stanbrook, CEO & Director of Windward.

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