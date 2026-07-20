Luxury Experience & Co Hosts Celebrity & Athlete Gifting Lounge During New York's Biggest Week in Sports & Entertainment

Los Angeles Rams Daniel Villari and Celebrity Sport Agent Sean Stellato with Andover Audio

"This event exemplifies our mission of bringing together leaders across sports, entertainment, media, and luxury through meaningful experiences.” — Melissa McAvoy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury Experience & Co partnered with Indra PR and hosted its exclusive Celebrity & Athlete Gifting Lounge on July 13 at Rolls-Royce Manhattan, welcoming athletes, entertainers, Olympians, creators, media personalities, and luxury brand partners for an afternoon of networking, premium hospitality, and curated brand experiences.Held during one of New York City's biggest weeks in sports and entertainment including Espys, Fanatics Fest, MLB All-Star Week, and FIFA World Cup activations the invitation-only event celebrated the intersection of sports, entertainment, luxury, and philanthropy.Guests explored luxury activations across wellness, fashion, technology, gourmet dining, automotive, and lifestyle while connecting with industry leaders and media.Participating brand partners includedThe Avra Group, Harlem Standard, Best of Legacy, Andover Audio, Wellness Pet Company, Virant Energy, Clean Boss, GORGIE, DUDE Products, Ways2Well, British M, and True Niagen.Notable attendees included Daniel Villari (Los Angeles Rams), Sean Stellato (Celebrity Sports Agent), Melissa Ruiz (LA28 Paralympian), Kelsie Watts (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Brandon Espinoza (Law & Order: Organized Crime), Hannes Daube (Two-Time Olympian, U.S. Men's Water Polo), Abby Labar, Isis Young, Lauren Mayhew, Elizabeth Taylor (Variety), Ben Chasin, Gary Stark, Wes Williams, and Craig DiFranco, along with additional leaders from sports, entertainment, business, and media.Media outlets captured celebrity arrivals, conducted interviews, and highlighted luxury brand activations throughout the afternoon for broadcast, digital, print, and social platforms."This event exemplifies our mission of bringing together leaders across sports, entertainment, media, and luxury through meaningful experiences," said Melissa McAvoy, Founder & Partner of Luxury Experience & Co. "We're grateful to our partners, guests, media, and sponsors for making the event a tremendous success."Luxury Experience & Co. extends its appreciation to Rolls-Royce Manhattan, its participating brands, attending talent, sponsors, and media partners for helping create one of New York's premier celebrity lifestyle events. The company looks forward to continuing its series of celebrity, athlete, and luxury brand experiences throughout 2026.About Luxury Experience & Co.Luxury Experience & Co. is a premier experiential marketing and public relations agency specializing in celebrity and athlete gifting lounges, luxury brand activations, strategic partnerships, media relations, and high-profile events that connect leading brands with influential talent and media.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.