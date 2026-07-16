Nevada DMV Provides Update on Silverado Ranch Office Ahead of Fall Opening

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is providing an update on its new Silverado Ranch facility, which remains on track to open in Fall 2026. "We are making tremendous progress on our new Silverado Ranch office, and we look forward to welcoming customers through our doors later this fall, “said DMV Director Tonya Laney. While we have not finalized an opening date, we expect to announce it as soon as construction is complete and the facility is ready to serve the public." With the opening of the Silverado Ranch building, customers should know the Henderson office on American Pacific Drive as well as the Commercial Driver License (CDL) office on Donovan Way will be permanently closing and relocating over to the Silverado area, making this the largest DMV facility in Nevada. The new building will be equipped with more counters, four outside walk-up kiosks, as well as two drive-through kiosks for after-hours convenience. “I want to clarify the reasonings behind the closure of the Henderson office,” Laney stated. “The decision is driven by funding constraints that do not allow for additional facilities, staffing and operational costs. This leaves us to replace our aging and outgrown facility and invest in a single, modern location that will better serve Southern Nevada’s growing population.” Customers are encouraged to take advantage of the DMV's expanding online services and self-service kiosks, allowing many transactions, such as registration renewals, license or ID card renewals, registration duplicates, address change, or driver history printouts, to be completed without visiting an office. For those who prefer in-person assistance closer to the Henderson area, select DMV services such as vehicle registration, moving permit issuance, and duplicate titles are also available at nearby AAA locations on West Sunset Road and North Green Valley Parkway. A complete list of participating AAA offices is available here. For more information and further updates regarding the Silverado Ranch facility, visit dmv.nv.gov or follow the department’s social media on Facebook, Instagram, Nextdoor or X.