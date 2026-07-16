Gov. Beshear: Meade, Pike, Wolfe Counties Certified as Recovery Ready Communities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 16, 2026) – To continue the work that has led to Kentucky’s four straight years of declines in overdose deaths, Gov. Andy Beshear announced today that Meade, Pike and Wolfe counties are now certified as Recovery Ready Communities. With the addition of these counties, more than 2.2 million Kentuckians have access to enhanced addiction treatment and recovery services across the 42 counties certified as Recovery Ready.

“There is no limit to the generosity and selflessness of Kentuckians and that’s seen through the hard work being done to ensure less of our people face the pain of addiction,” Gov. Beshear said. “Our four straight years of declines in overdose deaths are largely thanks to the work of our Recovery Ready Communities and I know we’ll continue to make progress because of their passion and dedication.”

Today’s certifications ensure access to addiction treatment to over 95,000 additional Kentuckians. In addition to building on continued decreases in overdose deaths, the Governor said the certifications build on two consecutive years of decreases in recidivism rates and two years in a row of falling serious crime rates.

“Across Kentucky, our people are seeing real differences made in the lives of their loved ones because of the Recovery Ready Communities program,” said Recovery Ready Communities Advisory Council Chair Pam Darnall. “Pike, Wolfe and Meade counties receiving certifications shows that stakeholders across the commonwealth are making sure no Kentuckian goes without the treatment and support they need.”

Meade County provides its citizens with a broad continuum of evidence-based care that supports individuals seeking recovery with quality treatment through stakeholders like Communicare, Recovery Works and Cumberland Family Medical Center. Prevention efforts in the county are led by the Meade County Champions Anti-Drug Coalition, which brings together schools, public health, law enforcement, treatment providers and community partners to focus on resilience and youth mentoring opportunities. Stakeholders in the county also continue to grow recovery support systems that directly provide resources to those facing addiction and seeking treatment.

“Being recognized as a Recovery Ready Community is something our community can be proud of. It shows that we're committed to supporting people who are working to overcome addiction and making sure they have the resources, encouragement, and opportunities they need to succeed,” Meade County Judge/Executive Troy Kok said. “Recovery doesn't just change one person's life. It strengthens families, helps people get back into the workforce, makes our neighborhoods safer, and builds a healthier community for everyone. I'm proud of the work being done across Meade County, and I look forward to continuing our partnership with the Lincoln Trail District Health Department as we keep building a community where hope, healing, and second chances are always within reach.”

Pike County’s robust addiction prevention ecosystem is present in the county’s public schools, public health department and households. The UNITE Pike Coalition provides youth-centered activities that complement the work of family resource and youth service centers in the Pike County School District to prevent addiction from an early age. Resources provided by the Pike County Health Department and other stakeholders, including Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, BrightView and Spero Health, provide medical and support resources that help those seeking recovery begin and continue their healing. Vulnerable residents also benefit from an innovative The BEAR Healthcare Clinic, which provides integrated care for addiction and behavioral and mental health needs.

“For Pike County, becoming a Recovery Ready Community means embracing a shared commitment to address substance use with unity, compassion, and purpose,” Pike County Judge/Executive Ray Jones said. “I am proud of the hard work and dedication our county has put forth in our efforts to address substance use disorder, reduce overdose deaths, and improve health outcomes for individuals on the path to recovery. This designation will serve to strengthen our recovery ecosystem and inspire continued collaboration; it is an investment in the long-term health and economic vitality of Pike County.”

Wolfe County’s strong, highly collaborative prevention system is centered around partnerships between Wolfe Countians Against Drugs, Wolfe County Schools, public health agencies, law enforcement and regional recovery organizations. School-based prevention measures educate children and families on the dangers of addiction, while the Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office maintains a permanent medication disposal site and ensures access to naloxone. The Kentucky River District Health Department, which serves the county, also operates a comprehensive harm reduction outreach program to protect vulnerable residents suffering from addiction.

“Recovery doesn’t happen because of one program or one organization. It happens because an entire community chooses to believe that people deserve another chance and then backs that belief with action. That’s what Recovery Ready Communities represent,” JoAnn Fraley, overdose prevention and recovery support manager at the Kentucky River District Health Department, said. “I’ve had the privilege of watching Lee and Owsley Counties embrace that vision and now seeing Wolfe County continue that journey is incredibly inspiring. When a community commits to reducing stigma, strengthening partnerships, and ensuring people can access support when they’re ready, lives begin to change. Recovery Ready Communities aren’t just improving outcomes for individuals—they’re building stronger families, healthier communities, and a future where hope is always within reach.”

The Governor also recognized today the continued work of the Northern Kentucky Region of Boone, Campbell, Kenton and Grant counties. Together, these four counties were the first region to receive Recovery Ready certification, being certified in September 2023. The region did not stop at certification and continued collaboratively expanding and strengthening its recovery resources.

Since receiving its initial certification, the region has expanded access to medication lock boxes and syringe access exchange programs while convening seven partners to provide real-time treatment referrals through the Northern Kentucky Coordinating All Recovery Efforts (CAREs) Team. Regional leadership has also expanded governmental resources, including increasing the number of police social workers and improving housing and emergency shelter services, as well as an increased focus on diverting individuals to treatment prior to involvement in the justice system.

"Northern Kentucky is honored to be recertified as Kentucky's first regional Recovery Ready Community. We are grateful to the commonwealth for creating a process that helps communities inventory their assets, identify service gaps, strengthen transparency, and keep partners aligned toward a shared vision,” said Amanda Peters, executive director of the Northern Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy. “This designation has allowed us to celebrate our progress while remaining focused on the work still ahead and honoring the neighbors we've lost. Recovery Ready is more than a designation. It is a commitment to continuous improvement, regional collaboration, and ensuring every person seeking help finds a 'no wrong door' to recovery. Together, we are building a healthier Northern Kentucky and a stronger, more economically vibrant region.”

Fight Against Addiction

The Beshear-Coleman administration is committed to making sure no Kentuckian goes without needed addiction recovery and support services.

Gov. Beshear has fought the state’s drug epidemic since his time as attorney general, when he led the nation in the number of individual opioid lawsuits filed by a state attorney general. Now, Gov. Beshear is working to make sure the hundreds of millions of dollars in settlement funds go to treatment and the communities impacted.

Earlier this year, the Governor announced that overdose deaths in the commonwealth have decreased for four straight years, with a 22.9% drop in 2025 compared to the previous year.

In January, the Governor announced that the Kentucky State Police made over 5,000 drug-related arrests and seized more than $18.9 million worth of drugs. This included $277,000 worth of fentanyl, over $2.1 million worth of cocaine, and nearly $4.4 million worth of methamphetamine. Last year, the state police also helped 15 individuals through the Angel Initiative, a program that offers those struggling with addiction a way to connect to recovery resources with no questions asked.

In November of last year, the Governor took action to classify 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) as a Schedule I narcotic, making it illegal to sell, possess or distribute any isolated or concentrated forms of the form of kratom in the state. This followed Gov. Beshear’s similar move to schedule bromazolam, or ‘designer Xanax,’ as a Schedule I narcotic. These actions give Kentucky law enforcement the ability to make arrests for sales or possession.

In September 2025, Gov. Beshear awarded more than $1.4 million to nine state and local agencies to fight drug trafficking. That funding was made available through the federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program.

Treatment Resources

If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction, the KY HELP Call Center can connect you to treatment by calling 833-8KY-HELP (833-859-4357).

Information about treatment programs all across the commonwealth is available at FindHelpNowKy.org. Information on how to obtain the life-saving drug naloxone, which is used to reverse an opioid overdose, can be found at that website as well as FindNaloxoneNowKy.org and FindMentalHealthNowKy.org.

Visit the Kentucky State Police website to find one of KSP’s 16 posts where those suffering from addiction can be paired with a local officer who will assist with locating an appropriate treatment program. The Angel Initiative is completely voluntary, and individuals will not be arrested or charged with any violations if they agree to participate in treatment.

The state’s Treatment Access Program also allows those without health insurance to enter residential treatment, and the Recovery Ready certification helps communities support residents who are seeking help for drug or alcohol addiction.

The Beshear-Coleman administration created a website to help people in recovery find housing, FindRecoveryHousingNowKY.org, and a website to support Kentuckians seeking second chances find a job, get an education or continue recovery, SecondChance.ky.gov. The latter site also connects business leaders with resources to help them hire second-chance talent.

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