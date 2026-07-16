Clarity Tax & CPAs Launches Crypto Tax and Reconciliation Service as IRS Form 1099-DA Arrives

National CPA firm expands its national crypto tax practice to help investors reconcile incomplete broker reporting before cost basis rules tighten.

BELLINGHAM, WA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clarity Tax & CPA's, a CPA firm serving clients nationwide, today announced a dedicated cryptocurrency tax and reconciliation service for individual and business investors. The launch arrives as the first wave of the IRS's new Form 1099-DA reaches digital asset investors, many of whom are finding that the figures on those forms do not match their own records.Under rules that took effect for the 2025 tax year, digital asset brokers must report the gross proceeds of crypto sales to the IRS on Form 1099-DA, but they are not required to report cost basis for those transactions. A form can therefore show large sale totals with no record of what the investor originally paid. Left unreconciled, that gap can make a taxpayer appear to owe far more than they actually do, and it can prompt IRS notices for underreported income.The rules tighten from here. For digital assets acquired on or after January 1, 2026 and held in a single broker account, brokers must begin reporting cost basis. Anything purchased earlier, or moved between wallets and exchanges, remains the investor's responsibility to document. For active traders who move assets across multiple platforms, that reconciliation burden is substantial.The new service from Clarity Tax & CPA's consolidates activity across wallets, exchanges, and payment platforms, reconciles it against broker statements, and reports it correctly on the investor's return. The firm handles everything from a few hundred transactions to portfolios exceeding one hundred thousand trades a year, and it catches the taxable events investors most often miss, including crypto to crypto exchanges that many assume are not reportable."A crypto to crypto swap is a taxable sale, and it is the mistake we see most often," said Doni Kudratov, Cryptocurrency Tax Specialist at Clarity Tax & CPA's. "When a broker reports proceeds without cost basis, reconciliation is what stands between a clean return and an IRS notice."The crypto practice sits within a firm that has advised clients since 1976 and serves roughly hundreds active clients from its office in Bellingham, Washington. Clarity Tax & CPA's applies the same documentation and review standards to digital asset reporting that it brings to audit and complex tax work. Cryptocurrency clients are served nationwide through remote engagements.Investors who received a Form 1099-DA, or who traded digital assets during 2025, can request a free quote at claritytaxgroup.com or by calling (360) 862-6556.About Clarity Tax & CPA'sClarity Tax & CPA's is a CPA firm founded in 1976 and based in Bellingham, Washington . The firm provides tax preparation and planning, audit and assurance, bookkeeping, IRS resolution, cross-border tax, and cryptocurrency tax services to individuals and businesses across the country.

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