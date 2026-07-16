East Evans Creek Fire continues to challenge firefighters; Additional resources arrive to support suppression efforts

Overnight, firefighters on the East Evans Creek Fire worked to limit growth of new spot fires and hold existing fire lines. On the southern perimeter, the fire spotted across East Evans Creek Road into an old fire scar northwest of Hull Mountain. On the eastern side of the fire, the Board Mountain spot fire ignited a new spot fire to the east toward Canyon Creek.

Air tankers were used to slow the growth of the Canyon Creek spot fire while firefighters constructed fire line around much of its perimeter overnight. Today, crews will continue completing and strengthening that line. The Oregon State Fire Marshal has mobilized four additional strike teams of Type 1 engines. They will arrive Thursday to expand structure protection operations in the Ramsey Creek, Trail and Shady Cove areas, where firefighters are assessing homes, improving defensible space, and preparing for changing fire conditions.

Spot fires continue to challenge firefighters across the incident. The spot fire near Hull Mountain and the main fire edge in the southwest area of the fire were active overnight as firefighters worked to establish control line around the spot fire and secure the existing fire line. This work will continue today.

The southern area of the fire held overnight with wildland and structural firefighters continuing to mop-up around structures and increasing mop-up of the perimeter.

On the northern perimeter, active fire behavior challenged fire line in the Morrison Creek area but was held within the existing footprint. Firefighters today will focus on ensuring the fire remains within the control line.

Unified command resources continue coordinating structure protection and suppression efforts across the incident, ensuring firefighters and equipment remain strategically positioned as fire conditions evolve.

Today’s weather is favorable for firefighters with cooler temperatures, higher humidity, and reduced winds. However, challenging weather is expected to return starting Friday with high temperatures and increased wind.

A closure order for BLM-administered lands near the East Evans Creek Fire is in place. Public entry, including hunting, hiking, and camping, is prohibited. More information about the closure, including a map, is available online at www.blm.gov/orwafire.

Smoke Impacts: Smoke from the East Evans Creek Fire may settle into valleys and other low-lying areas, reducing visibility and impacting air quality in nearby communities. Smoke conditions can change throughout the day as winds shift. Individuals sensitive to smoke should take appropriate precautions. For current air quality information and smoke forecasts, visit: https://fire.airnow.gov/.

Evacuations: The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Emergency Management have issued the following evacuations by level:

Evacuation Level 3 Go Now: JAC-109 / JAC-124 / JAC-126 / JAC-149B / JAC-127A is a zone split from JAC-127 along Hwy 227. JAC-127A along Highway 227 from the intersection of Highway 62 to Taylor road. And north on Highway 62 to River Heights Rd.

Evacuation Level 2 Be Set: JAC-111 / JAC-112 / JAC-127B / JAC-131 / JAC-132 / JAC-133 / JAC-134 / JAC-149A / JAC-148 / JAC-147 / JAC-016

Evacuation Level 1 Be Ready: JAC-036 / JAC-026 / JAC-014 / JAC-003 / JAC-004 / DOU-1012 / DOU-1015 / SHC-151 / SHC-152 / SHC-153 / SHC-154 / SHC-156 / SHC-157 / JAC-158

The evacuation shelter for residents and domestic pets has been moved to Eagle Point Middle School, 477 Reese Creek Road, Eagle Point. Horses can be taken to the Expo at 21 Penninger Road, Central Point, OR. For more information on evacuation levels or to find your evacuation zone, visit https://tinyurl.com/EastEvansCreekFireEvacMap. Expo staff and volunteers are prepared to receive horses; however, please call 541-776-7206 first to confirm space is available, as additional shelter locations may be activated. Owners should bring feed, water containers, and any necessary medications when possible. For livestock sheltering assistance, call 541-776-7206.

Road Closures: Traffic is closed to the public on East Evans Creek Road at Meadows Road. The BLM has issued a road closure for West Fork Evans Creek Road and Rock Creek Road. Please avoid the fire area to allow firefighters and heavy equipment to operate safely.

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR): A “TFR” is in place for the fire area daily (24 hours) until further notice. Complete information is available at https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_6_4915. Flying a drone near or around a wildfire is illegal and compromises the safety of both pilots and firefighters and interferes with firefighting efforts.