Aptus Court Reporting Expands Presence with New Seattle Office and Local Client Support

New Seattle conference facilities and dedicated local representation strengthen support for legal professionals throughout Washington

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aptus Court Reporting , a full-service litigation support company delivering deposition solutions through top-tier reporters and modern technology, announced the opening of its Seattle office, further expanding the company's commitment to serving legal professionals throughout Washington. The office officially opened on June 22 and provides clients with access to professional conference facilities and Aptus' comprehensive suite of litigation support services.The new Seattle location features multiple conference rooms designed for depositions, client meetings, mediations, and other legal proceedings. The space accommodates up to 10 guests and offers videoconferencing capabilities, conference phones, smart televisions, high-speed Wi-Fi, and dedicated on-site support.The expansion also marks an exciting new chapter for Jillian Baker, who has been serving firms throughout the Seattle area and is now based locally full-time. Her presence in Seattle allows Aptus to provide even greater responsiveness and personalized service to attorneys, paralegals, and legal professionals across the region."Seattle represents an exciting opportunity for Aptus as we continue to expand our presence in key legal markets,” said Derek Berg, President. “We have been fortunate to build strong relationships throughout Washington over the years, and establishing a dedicated Seattle office allows us to better support our clients with both local resources and convenient meeting space. We are committed to providing the exceptional service, technology, and responsiveness legal professionals have come to expect from Aptus.""Returning to Washington and establishing a full-time presence in Seattle is incredibly meaningful to me. As a Washington native and University of Washington graduate, this community has always felt like home. I've had the privilege of serving firms throughout the Seattle area since joining Aptus nearly two years ago, and I'm excited to further strengthen those relationships while introducing our services to even more legal professionals across the region,” said Jillian Baker, Business Development Associate.Aptus Court Reporting is a full-service litigation support company delivering deposition solutions through top-tier reporters and modern technology. With a commitment to precision, professionalism, and innovation, Aptus provides court reporting, remote depositions, and trial support that help legal teams operate seamlessly and effectively.

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