700-Plus Acre Winery Estate in Paso Robles, CA, Once Owned by Game Show Host Alex Trebek to Sell via Concierge Auctions

Central Coast Estate in Paso Robles—Once the Beloved Escape of Iconic Jeopardy! Host—to Sell at Auction in Cooperation with Sotheby's International Realty

By selling with no minimum bid required, we are creating the most competitive and transparent environment possible to determine true market value for this one-of-a-kind asset.” — Chad Roffers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Windfall Farms, the legendary Central Coast estate in Paso Robles known for its wineries and olive groves, once owned by beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek as his personal escape, will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions. Held in cooperation with Chris Atkinson and Patty Murphy of Sotheby's International Realty and listed for $33 million, the property will sell to the highest bidder with no minimum bid required. The nearly 724-acre legacy ranch offers a rare convergence of celebrity provenance, income-producing vineyards, world-class equestrian facilities, and exceptional development potential within California's fastest-growing wine region. Bidding is scheduled to open on 5 August and will culminate live on 15 August as part of the RM Sotheby's stage at Monterey Car Week, Concierge Auctions' inaugural live real estate auction during the prestigious Pebble Beach event.

Situated within the prestigious Paso Robles AVA, a massive, diverse wine region in northern San Luis Obispo County, Windfall Farms spans 723.92 contiguous acres and presents visionary buyers with an unmatched range of possibilities: a singular private estate, a destination winery or resort, a legacy vineyard operation, or a curated residential community anchored by 76 approved buildable lots. At its heart, the property is a working enterprise—387 acres of premium dry red varietals, sold under contract to name-brand regional wineries, generate consistent positive cash flow under turnkey management today.

"Windfall Farms is the rare property that will appeal to many different types of discerning buyers," said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. "Its celebrity history, income-producing operations, extraordinary scale, and development potential make it one of the most compelling and versatile offerings. By selling with no minimum bid required, we are creating the most competitive and transparent environment possible to determine true market value for this one-of-a-kind asset."

"Windfall Farms is a property that truly defies category," said Atkinson. "Its operational vineyard business, equestrian heritage, and the sheer scale of what is possible here creates an opportunity that simply cannot be replicated on the Central Coast. Our partnership with Concierge Auctions allows us to introduce this remarkable estate to the highly qualified global audience it deserves."

Previously owned until the early 2000’s by Trebek—the cherished host of “Jeopardy!” for 37 years—Windfall Farms is firmly situated in the rolling hills and open skies of Paso Robles wine country. The ranch's equestrian legacy remains fully intact, anchored by a Kentucky-style 6.5-furlong racetrack with room for a professional polo field and surrounded by expansive paddocks. Four exceptional barns support the full lifecycle of Thoroughbred breeding and training on-site: a training barn adjacent to the racetrack, a foaling barn, a stallion breeding barn, and a yearling barn—an infrastructure rarely found outside the world's most prestigious racing operations.

The approximately 10,000 square foot primary residence—featuring expansive living and entertaining spaces—currently serves as a hospitality venue for visitors and management, with clear potential for repurposing as a clubhouse, bed and breakfast, or resort amenity. Two additional manager's residences and a three-bay machine shop with 480V three-phase power round out the on-site infrastructure.

The scale of Windfall Farms' water resources is exceptional, even by Central Coast standards. Seven wells—four operating and three drilled, bored, and cased—provide a combined capacity exceeding 7,000 GPM, with the main water line connecting all wells and sub-mains servicing each vineyard block. The Huero Huero creek adds a further natural water resource, while 4.5 miles of paved internal roads and 480V three-phase power supply ensure the entire property is development-ready from day one. Nine permitted septic systems serve the primary buildings and housing.

Operational continuity is fully in place: the property is currently managed by Limoneira, which has offered to continue vineyard and property management under a separate contract following the sale. An on-site general manager with 17 years of experience overseeing operations is also available to remain with a new owner, ensuring a seamless transition.

The sale further builds on Concierge Auctions' growing expertise in vineyard and wine-country real estate through its newly launched Global Wine & Vineyard Division—the only auction platform dedicated exclusively to winery, vineyard, and wine-country real estate worldwide. Most recently, the division closed the sale of Benessere Vineyards, a historic 42-acre St. Helena estate and winery in the heart of Napa Valley, for $10.15 million in just 77 days of auction marketing.

Paso Robles is home to more than 200 wineries across 11 distinct sub-appellations. Within 20 miles, acclaimed estates including Justin Vineyards, DAOU Vineyards, Halter Ranch, and Tablas Creek pair award-winning wine with destination dining and tasting experiences. Downtown Paso Robles centers on a historic town square lined with farm-to-table restaurants, boutique shops, and craft breweries, while the Pacific coastline near Cambria and Cayucos lies just 30 minutes to the west.

Images of the property may be viewed online. All photography credited to TriMotion Media.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



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