Join us on the streets to tell Andy Burnham – end the genocide, no to war, sanctions now

Almost three years into Israel’s genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, Britain’s incoming Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, has been forced to apologise and admit that the government got it wrong.

As we have always known – it was the people, the millions who have steadfastly stood with Palestine, who got it right.

Millions of us have taken to the streets, joined campaigns for boycott and divestment, and piled pressure on politicians. We have done so despite attempts to demonise and stigmatise our marches and all those protesting against genocide and for Palestinian rights.

We have been standing on the right side of history. We must continue to do so.

Burnham clearly wants to distance himself from Keir Starmer’s moral bankruptcy, but in this respect, his statement remains totally inadequate. As the Palestinian people continue to confront Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza and escalating colonial violence and apartheid across their homeland, we demand meaningful action.

This Saturday, as Donald Trump launches fresh attacks against Iran, we march in London with a clear message for Andy Burnham. If he really wants to break with Starmer’s shameful legacy, he must start by imposing wide ranging sanctions against Israel including a full arms embargo, an end to all military cooperation and diplomatic support, and a total ban on all trade that aids or assists Israel’s atrocities and violations of international law. He must also reverse the spiteful use of repressive public order and anti-terror legislation to target those speaking out for Palestinian rights.

Mass pressure by our solidarity movement has forced this apology. It is clear that only ongoing action will deliver real change.

Join us on Saturday 18 July when we march for Palestine, assemble at 12 noon at Russell Square in London.

End the genocide

No to war

Stop arming Israel – sanctions now!