Gov. Beshear: 3 Kentucky Counties Place Among America’s Best in Annual Economic Development Rankings

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 16, 2026) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted continued economic success across the commonwealth as two Kentucky counties were recognized in the top 20 per capita and one county in the top 20 for total projects in Site Selection magazine’s rankings of America’s Best Counties released this week.

Site Selection ranked Simpson County in a tie for first place and Mercer County in sixth place in the top 20 per capita rankings. It also includes Jefferson County in 13th place in the top 20 for total projects rankings. These accolades build on Kentucky’s achievements from last year, when Mason, Muhlenberg, Scott and Shelby counties were all ranked in the top 20 per capita.

“This continued national recognition shows Kentucky is an economic leader and that we’re continuing to create great opportunities and new jobs for communities and families across the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “I want to congratulate Simpson, Mercer and Jefferson counties on being recognized among America’s best counties for economic growth since the start of 2025. We’re working hard to ensure companies across the globe continue to choose our New Kentucky Home as the best place to do business.”

The rankings are based on Site Selection’s point system, which considers the number of projects announced between January 2025 and March 2026, as well as capital investment and jobs created.

Projects that contributed to the strong placement of Kentucky’s three counties included:

Simpson County

In December 2025, Kroger announced a $391 million distribution center creating 430 jobs in Franklin, and last July, Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems of Japan announced a $17 million expansion creating 76 jobs in Simpson County. Altogether, Simpson County’s eight projects last year attracted $630.5 million in capital investment and generated 1,009 jobs.

Mercer County

In February 2025, Earth Breeze announced a nearly $5.9 million new facility creating 226 manufacturing jobs in Harrodsburg, and this March, Apple announced an over $2.1 billion expansion in Mercer County. In total, Mercer County’s four projects last year attracted $2.15 billion in capital investment and generated 386 new jobs.

Jefferson County

In June 2025, GE Appliances announced a $490 million manufacturing expansion creating 800 new jobs in Louisville, and last August, Ford Motor Co. LAP announced a $1.9 billion expansion in Jefferson County. Altogether, Jefferson County’s 30 projects last year attracted $2.97 billion in capital investment and generated 2,365 jobs.

Earlier this year, Site Selection magazine ranked Kentucky in the top five nationally and second in the South Central region for economic development projects per capita in its 2025 Governor’s Cup rankings. In June, Area Development magazine awarded the commonwealth a Silver Shovel designation in its 2025 Shovel Awards, which highlight states for attracting high-value investment projects that will create a significant number of new jobs in their communities.

The latest recognition from Site Selection magazine furthers what has been the best six-year period for economic growth in state history.

Since the beginning of his administration, Gov. Beshear has announced more than 1,300 private-sector new-location and expansion projects totaling over $50 billion in announced investments, creating more than 70,000 jobs. This is the highest investment figure secured during the tenure of any governor in the commonwealth’s history and $29 billion more than the next highest total.

Gov. Beshear has announced some of the largest economic development projects in state history, which have solidified Kentucky as the battery capital of the United States: AESC’s $2 billion, 2,000-job gigafactory project in Warren County; Ford Motor Co.’s $2 billion, 2,200-job commitment in Louisville, as well as its $2 billion, 2,100-job project at the Kentucky 1 plant in Hardin County; Shelbyville Battery Manufacturing’s $712 million investment, creating 1,572 jobs in Shelby County; and Toyota’s $1.3 billion investment in Scott County, among others.

In February, the Governor announced Kentucky once again set an all-time record for products shipped globally, with $50.6 billion in exports in 2025, representing a 5.65% increase over 2024.

Unemployment rates fell in all 120 counties between December 2024 and December 2025.

The Governor’s administration also secured the largest General Fund budget surplus and Rainy Day Fund. In 2023, Kentucky recorded over 2 million jobs filled for the first time ever and has stayed above that number ever since.

In addition, Kentucky has secured rating increases from major credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service.

Gov. Beshear also announced a new initiative, called New Kentucky Home, to increase economic investment, attain and attract talent, and increase tourism across the state.

To see the full 2026 America’s Best Counties rankings, visit SiteSelection.com.

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