Digital Signatures Can Bring Election Integrity and Citizen Petitioning Into 21st Century

Advocating for a Balanced Approach to Economic Growth and Stability David Biddulph, Founder and Board Chair of the Prosperity for US Foundation Bob Carlstrom, Executive Director Prosperity for US Foundation Live Demo of Prosperity for US Draft Amendment Petitions

Prosperity for US Foundation Urges Leaders to Modernize Election Security and Citizen Participation

We should not be asking Americans to choose between election security and citizen participation. With the right technology, we can have both.” — David Biddulph

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the nation awaits an address tonight on what the White House has described as being focused on election integrity, the Prosperity for US Foundation is urging the Administration, Congress, and state election officials to look beyond the political debate over voter identification and citizenship verification and embrace the next generation of secure election technology.The address tonight presents an opportunity to address a broader question on how America can use modern technology to ensure that only eligible voters are participating in elections while strengthening election security and access to petition government.Prosperity for US Foundation, in partnership with Market Force Corporation, is participating in the 2026 National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) Summer Conference, where they are demonstrating an innovative technology platform that enables citizens to safely, securely, and verifiably sign petitions for citizen-proposed constitutional amendments using authenticated e-signatures."If the standard for casting a ballot is that we should know who is participating and verify that the person is eligible to vote, the same principle should apply when citizens exercise their constitutional right to petition their government," David Biddulph, Chairman of the Prosperity for US Foundation said. "We should not be asking Americans to choose between election security and citizen participation. With the right technology, we can have both."The Prosperity for US Foundation has developed technology designed to allow registered voters to sign citizen petitions electronically through a secure, authenticated, and verifiable process. The platform is designed to meet the rigorous verification standards required by election officials while providing citizens with a modern alternative to paper-based petitioning."Tonight we will be hearing more about the importance of election integrity and the need to ensure that elections are secure and trusted by the American people," said Bob Carlstrom, Executive Director of the Prosperity for US Foundation. "We hope the message will not be limited to how ballots are cast. It should include every part of the democratic process, including how citizens exercise their constitutional right to petition their government."The technology already exists to provide citizens with a secure and accountable way to participate in the initiative process."For decades, Americans have conducted banking, signed contracts, completed government forms, and verified their identities electronically," Carlstrom said. "Yet when citizens want to exercise one of the most fundamental rights protected by the First Amendment, they are often required to rely on paper signatures, manual verification, and outdated administrative processes. Citizens deserve a 21st-century approach to petitioning government."The Foundation's verified electronic signature platform combines identity authentication, voter verification, secure digital signatures, and an auditable record of the petition process. The goal is to provide election officials with greater confidence that signatures are authentic and eligible while reducing errors, administrative burdens, and the potential for fraudulent or duplicate submissions.Election integrity must remain a national priority," Biddulph said. “Secure, verified digital signatures can give election officials stronger tools while giving citizens a more direct and accessible way to exercise their constitutional rights."Biddulph has firsthand experience with large-scale citizen-driven constitutional amendment campaigns. During the 1990s, he led citizen initiatives in Florida that resulted in landmark taxpayer protections, including constitutional limits on annual homestead assessment increases and a requirement that new state taxes receive approval by two-thirds of the Legislature. Together, those reforms have saved Florida homeowners more than $60 billion in property taxes."The lessons of the citizen initiative movement are clear," Biddulph said. "When citizens are given a meaningful opportunity to participate directly in government, they can achieve reforms that politicians and bureaucracies often will not pursue. The next step is to make that participation more secure, more transparent, and more accessible without compromising the standards election officials require."The Prosperity for US Foundation is dedicated to implementing the First Amendment's guarantee that registered voters have the right to petition their governments for constitutional amendments addressing issues including excessive taxation, government spending, property rights, and fiscal accountability.The Foundation advocates that secure electronic signatures can help modernize the process while preserving the essential role of state election officials in verifying voter eligibility and maintaining the integrity of citizen initiative campaigns."If we are serious about restoring confidence in elections and democratic institutions, we should use the best available technology to verify participation, protect against fraud, and create an auditable process. Americans should not have to choose between security and convenience, Biddulph added".Founded in 2025, Prosperity for US Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals and communities in the U.S. and globally to achieve economic stability and security. In the United States, the organization champions responsible government spending aligned with voter voices and family incomes, ensuring financial well-being for American families.The work of the Prosperity for US Foundation is made possible through the generous support of its donors. Please join the effort and consider supporting this important work here: https://www.prosperityforus.foundation/donations ###To schedule an interview with a Prosperity for US Foundation spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

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