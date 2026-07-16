A Year of Momentum: How Zilis' NIL Program Continues to Fuel Growth

Zilis™, a global leader in health and wellness, continues to build on the momentum of the NIL program it introduced over a year ago.

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Zilis launched its industry-first Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) program, it set out to attract top-tier talent through unprecedented transparency and fairness. More than a year later, that vision continues to pay off: the program has become a driving force behind the company's sustained growth, helping fuel an expanding Ambassador community and a thriving culture built on merit and authenticity.By adopting an NIL model similar to that of the NCAA, Zilis ensures that individuals are rewarded not just for sales, but for their leadership, influence, and ability to drive meaningful change. That transparent approach reshaped how compensation works in an industry that has often lacked openness, and its impact is still being felt today.That momentum has extended beyond compensation into the way Zilis celebrates its top performers. The company has continued its tradition of rewarding Ambassadors with incentive trips throughout the year, including gatherings in February and June, with a cruise planned for next week and an additional incentive trip slated for October. These experiences reflect Zilis' broader commitment to recognizing the leadership and hard work that the NIL program was built to reward."What started as a bold idea has become a lasting part of who we are," said Angie Thompson, Zilis Founder & CEO. "Our continued growth is proof that when you remove outdated barriers and reward people honestly for merit, authenticity, and hard work, the results speak for themselves."More than a year in, Zilis' NIL program remains a cornerstone of its momentum, reinforcing the company's position as an industry leader and its commitment to a future built on honesty, opportunity, and empowerment.If you are interested in learning more about the Zilis Incentive program, please email Luis.Cacares@Zilis.com

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