Quantum Design Names Matt Gorovoy Chief Commercial Officer

Matt blends strategic vision with disciplined execution to drive growth globally. He will strengthen our commercial capabilities, expand our reach, and help lead Quantum Design’s next chapter.” — Stuart Schoenmann, CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Design, Inc. (QD), a global leader in advanced scientific instrumentation advancing scientific discovery and technology innovation across quantum technologies, advanced materials, semiconductors, energy, and the physical sciences, today announced the appointment of Matt Gorovoy as Chief Commercial Officer, effective July 15, 2026. Gorovoy will report to Chief Executive Officer Stuart Schoenmann and serve on the company’s Executive Leadership Team.

As Chief Commercial Officer, Gorovoy will lead Quantum Design’s global commercial organization, including sales, marketing, business development, commercial strategy, and related customer-facing functions. He will be responsible for accelerating global growth, strengthening commercial excellence, expanding strategic partnerships, and supporting both organic and acquisition-driven growth initiatives.

“Matt combines strategic vision with disciplined execution and has consistently delivered growth across complex global organizations,” said Stuart Schoenmann, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Design. “His leadership spans commercial strategy, general management, corporate development, and business transformation at some of the world’s leading life science and technology companies. Just as importantly, he knows how to build customer-centric organizations that scale. As Quantum Design enters its next phase of growth, we look to Matt to strengthen our commercial capabilities, expand our global reach, and help lead Quantum Design through its next chapter of growth and innovation.”

Gorovoy is a global commercial and business executive with more than two decades of leadership experience driving growth, strategic transformation, and corporate development across the life sciences, diagnostics, scientific instrumentation, and advanced technology industries.

He joins Quantum Design from Becton Dickinson, where he led Business Development and Strategy for BD Biosciences, overseeing global business development, strategic partnerships, precision medicine initiatives, and corporate development. Most recently, he helped lead the strategic divestiture of BD Biosciences and its subsequent combination with Waters Corporation.

Previously, Gorovoy held executive leadership roles within Danaher Corporation’s Corporate Science & Technology organization and Diagnostics Platform, where he helped establish the company’s Precision Medicine platform and led strategy, operations, business development, and strategic investments initiatives across multiple operating companies. Earlier, he spent about a decade at Thermo Fisher Scientific in a series of general management and commercial leadership positions, leading global P&Ls, commercial strategy, and growth initiatives across diagnostics and life sciences businesses.

Gorovoy holds an MBA from the University of California San Diego, a Ph.D. in Pharmacology from the University of Illinois Chicago, and an M.S. in Organic Chemistry from Moscow State University.

“Quantum Design has earned a unique leadership position in scientific instrumentation through decades of innovation, engineering excellence, and deep partnerships with the global research community. Few companies combine the scientific and technical leadership, trusted brand, and customer relationships that Quantum Design has built. That foundation creates exceptional opportunities for continued growth. I am excited to join Stuart and the talented team at Quantum Design as we build on that legacy, strengthen our commercial capabilities, deepen strategic customer partnerships, expand our global market leadership, and help lead the company’s next chapter of innovation, sustainable growth, and lasting success.”

Gorovoy joins Quantum Design as the company continues to invest in innovation, expand its global presence, pursue strategic acquisitions and new growth opportunities.

About Quantum Design

Quantum Design International, Inc. is a leading provider of scientific instrumentation for materials characterization, low-temperature measurement, and quantum computing. Serving academic, government, and industrial laboratories worldwide, Quantum Design delivers high-performance systems, applications expertise, and global support for scientists and engineers working across quantum technologies, physics, materials science, nanotechnology, and related fields. Quantum Design is a portfolio company of Carlson Private Capital.

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