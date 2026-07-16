Expanding Assistance for Seattle City Light and Seattle Public Utilities Customers 

Many people in our region are facing affordability challenges. At the same time, the cost of providing essential utility services, including electricity, water, sewer, and garbage, continues to rise.

Seattle City Light and Seattle Public Utilities offer programs and payment options to help customers manage their utility bills. To help more households access savings, Seattle City Council passed an expansion of income eligibility for the Utility Discount Program.

The increase in eligibility reflects the cost of living in our region. This change is expanding discounts to nearly 30% more customers, or more than 31,000 additional households. The expansion will begin at the same time as new utility rates go into effect in January 2027.

We recognize Councilmember Dan Strauss for his many years of effort and leadership in support of the Utility Discount Program and utility affordability for Seattle customers.

More Customers Will Qualify for Utility Discounts

The Utility Discount Program helps income-qualified customers lower their monthly utility bills. Through the program, qualified residential customers receive:

60% off future Seattle City Light electricity bills

50% off future Seattle Public Utilities water, sewer, and garbage bills

On average, customers can save $120 to $205 each month through the Utility Discount Program.

Customers who receive Seattle Public Utilities services but do not have an account in their name may still be eligible for these savings. Renters who receive their electricity bill through Seattle City Light may also qualify for additional savings through Seattle Public Utilities credits if they are enrolled in the Utility Discount Program.

Payment Plans Are Available to All Customers

Customers who need more time to pay their utility bill can set up a payment plan.

Payment plans are available to all customers and provide more time to pay down a balance in smaller, more manageable payments.

Reaching Customers Where They Are

Seattle City Light and Seattle Public Utilities are working with community organizations, service providers, and trusted partners to help spread the word about available utility assistance.

We want to make sure customers know what options are available and understand how to apply for assistance.

We will continue working with community partners to connect more people with affordability resources and make it easier for customers to get the help they need.

Find Out If You Qualify

Customers can find out if they qualify for a lower utility bill at Seattle.gov/UtilityBillHelp.

If you do not qualify today, check back next year. With expanded income eligibility beginning in 2027, more customers will become eligible for utility assistance.

Additional Affordability Resources

Customers may also qualify for state or federal energy assistance programs.

The City of Seattle also offers an Assistance and Discounts resource to help people find ways to save money on utilities, internet, housing, food, and more.

As utility rates change, the City of Seattle will continue to look for ways to help keep essential services accessible for everyone.