Consumer Alert: Locked Out? Be Wary of Scammers Posing as Locksmith Technicians

HARTFORD — The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) is warning consumers about scammers posing as qualified locksmiths and demanding high costs for unlocking services and lock replacements.

Locksmith scams are an example of a “bait-and-switch" deceptive tactic where the consumer is initially offered a low price for an unlocking service. However, when the alleged locksmith arrives, they will claim that the project is “more complicated than anticipated” and increase the price. Scammers will often use high-pressure tactics and demand cash.

“Being locked out of your house or car is hard to predict and creates a high-pressure environment where a consumer is in a vulnerable situation,” said DCP Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli. “But the one thing we can predict is that scammers prey on urgency. If you find yourself needing an emergency service and something feels off such as an extremely low price, the individual lacks identification or uses high-pressure tactics, trust your gut. Taking the extra time to ask for identification and verify that they are registered can save you money and potentially prevent damage to your lock.”

In Connecticut, individuals performing locksmith services must be registered with the Department of Consumer Protection (DCP). Applicants are required to pass a criminal history records check to receive their credential. Currently, there are 293 registered individuals located in Connecticut.

In the last five years, the agency received 12 complaints regarding locksmith businesses, majority of which were related to poor quality of service or rude behavior.

Ways to avoid a locksmith scam:

Verify the individual, not the business: In Connecticut, each individual performing locksmith services must be registered with DCP. Consumers can search the name of the locksmith technician on eLicense.ct.gov to verify they hold an active registration.

The first business name is not always trustworthy: Fraudulent businesses will pay for strong keywords that cause their business to appear at the top of the search results. This is intended to deceive consumers who are doing a quick search of nearby businesses.

Shop local: Contact a locksmith with a local storefront or a reputable roadside assistance organization, such as AAA.

Confirm the add ress Search the physical address and choose the “street view” feature to verify if the address matches the business.

Pay attention to the phone number: Is it a local number or is it an out-of-state area code? Phony locksmith businesses will have multiple phone numbers direct to one call center that are often out of state or out of the country, as part of a larger scheme. If the person over the phone cannot provide an exact address, hang up.

Ask for full estimate upfront: When calling the business, ask for a full price upfront, including service and travel costs. Before the work begins, ask for a written quote.

No proof, no business: Scammers will often appear in unmarked vehicles, no uniform, and are unable to provide any identification. If the locksmith uses high-pressure tactics or cannot provide a registration number, you have the right to refuse a service.

Read the reviews closely: Locksmith scammers will pay for fake Google reviews to deceive consumers as a highly rated business. Instead, search the business name on independent websites such as the Better Business Bureau and Yelp.

Signs of fake online reviews:

Check the timeline of reviews: If there are several reviews in a short timeframe, it could be a sign that the reviews are fraudulent.

If the reviewer only has one review: Reviewer profiles will show if they have reviews for other businesses. If they only have one review for the locksmith business, it could be a sign of a fake review.

Be wary of generic details: If a five-star review lacks details about the service or the technician that helped them, it may not be reliable.

Search the name of the business followed by “scam:” Looking up the name of the business followed by “scam” or “complaint” may pull up realistic testimonies of the service.

To file a complaint related to a locksmith technician, consumers can visit ct.gov/dcp/complaint or email DCP.Investigations@ct.gov.