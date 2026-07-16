President Xi Jinping Meets with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

On the afternoon of July 16, 2026, President Xi Jinping met with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is in China for the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance, at the Xijiao State Guest Hotel in Shanghai.

President Xi noted that, in a world undergoing profound and complex changes unseen in a century, the China-Kazakhstan relationship has stood the test of time and grown ever stronger. The permanent comprehensive strategic partnership has maintained excellent development and demonstrated huge cooperation potential and broad prospects. China just celebrated the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Over the years, the CPC has pressed ahead with remarkable success and lived up to the mission entrusted to it by history and the people. Its strength comes fundamentally from its fine qualities including the dedication to the pursuit of truth, the deep bond with the people, the determination to shoulder historical missions, the readiness to follow the trend of development, the courage and capability to fight, and the commitment to self-strengthening. This is the key to the CPC’s success. Kazakhstan is carrying out comprehensive reforms, making a strategic move to position the country for the future. China and Kazakhstan should better align their development strategies and policies and keep enhancing practical cooperation to boost common development and elevate bilateral strategic coordination to new levels with fresh achievements.

President Xi emphasized that steadily advancing bilateral cooperation across the board serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and two peoples. The two countries should promote the innovative development of trade, improve trade structure, and foster new business forms in cross-border e-commerce and trade in services. They should expand energy and minerals cooperation and speed up the implementation of major projects. They should advance connectivity, step up direct flight services, and facilitate international road transport. They should develop new quality productive forces, and China stands ready to share its technologies in areas including the digital economy and artificial intelligence to support Kazakhstan’s digital transformation. They should work effectively under the China-Kazakhstan Year of Cultural Exchange, and increase cooperation in education, science and technology, medical services, public health, sports and the media to cement the long-standing friendship. China will work with Kazakhstan to implement the four global initiatives, and enhance coordination and collaboration in multilateral mechanisms including the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the China-Central Asia mechanism to jointly uphold international fairness and justice.

President Tokayev expressed his delight at coming to Shanghai, a hotbed of innovation, to attend the World AI Conference. He extended warm congratulations on the 105th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, and commended China for its remarkable development achievements under the wise leadership of President Xi. Kazakhstan views its relations with China as a top foreign policy priority, and is committed to continuously strengthening the permanent comprehensive strategic partnership with China. Kazakhstan is in complete agreement with President Xi’s important observations on the bilateral relations and will make vigorous efforts with China to translate them into action. Kazakhstan looks forward to closer high-level exchanges, stronger practical cooperation in trade, investment, transport, energy, agriculture and the digital economy, and more people-to-people exchanges with China, so as to produce more tangible outcomes as bilateral ties continue to grow. Kazakhstan highly commends and supports the four global initiatives and the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity put forward by President Xi. It will continue the excellent coordination with China on multilateral platforms, including the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the China-Central Asia mechanism and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, to develop robust cooperation on global AI governance and jointly promote global sustainable development and peace and stability.

Following the meeting, the two presidents witnessed the signing and announcement of multiple cooperation documents in the economy and trade, transport, public finance, the media and other areas.

Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Wang Yi and Chen Jining attended the events.