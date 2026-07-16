John Muir Health Celebrates 25 Years of Mobile Health Clinic Services to Support the Community

Comprehensive mobile health program provides primary care and preventive services to vulnerable and underserved populations throughout the region.

The Mobile Health Clinic program represents our commitment to meeting people where they are and removing barriers to care, including lack of insurance, transportation challenges, and language access.” — Jamie Elmasu, director of Community Health Improvement at John Muir Health

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Muir Health is celebrating 25 years of bringing free health care directly to underserved communities through its Mobile Health Clinic program — a milestone that reflects decades of partnership, innovation and expanded access to care across Contra Costa County and beyond.

Since launching mobile clinic services in 2001 in Brentwood in collaboration with the Village Community Resource Center, the program has steadily grown to meet evolving community health needs. What began as a local outreach effort has expanded into a comprehensive mobile health program providing primary care, preventive services, mental health support, vaccinations and specialty partnerships to adults and families throughout the region. Over the past 25 years, free care has been provided to more than 13,000 patients through the Mobile Health Clinic.

“The Mobile Health Clinic program represents our commitment to meeting people where they are and removing barriers to care, including lack of insurance, transportation challenges, and language access,” said Jamie Elmasu, director of Community Health Improvement at John Muir Health. “For 25 years, these services have helped connect vulnerable and underserved populations with compassionate, high-quality health care close to home.”

The Mobile Health Clinic continues to serve as an essential access point for patients who might otherwise go without care.

“Our door serves as a portal to health care for a very important sector of our community,” said Dr. Kishore Nath, medical director of the Mobile Health Clinic. “It allows us to see patients who fall in between: those who work hard and make just enough money not to qualify for Medi-Cal, but not enough to buy health insurance.”

Over the past 25 years, the Mobile Health Clinic program has reached thousands of patients and marked several key milestones, including:

• 2008: Expansion of services to Concord through a Family Medicine Residency collaboration

• 2009: Partnership with RotaCare to increase access to care

• 2012: Serving the program’s 5,000th Saturday Clinic patient

• 2018: Launching mental health counseling services in partnership with Fred Finch Youth & Family Services

• 2018: Expansion of services to St. Vincent de Paul in Pittsburg

• 2019: Partnership with Contra Costa County Healthcare for the Homeless

• 2020–2022: Providing more than 3,600 COVID-19 vaccinations during the pandemic

• 2024: Growth into a second Pittsburg site at El Pueblo and Healthy Hearts Farm

• 2026: Addition of site at Grace Bible Fellowship of Antioch

John Muir Health’s Mobile Health Clinics continue to play a vital role in improving access to health care services for individuals and families throughout Contra Costa County. Clinic locations include Antioch, Brentwood, Concord and Pittsburg. In 2025, the clinic served 457 unique patients across 846 mobile clinic encounters, with 84% of patients being non-English speakers and 99% being uninsured.

“The Mobile Health Clinic focuses its services in our most under-resourced communities,” said Juliana Rodriguez, licensed vocational nurse and Mobile Health Clinic supervisor. “It is critical for us to provide care that is culturally and linguistically aligned with our patients’ needs.”

Through partnerships with community organizations, local agencies and healthcare providers, the Mobile Health Clinic program continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of the region while advancing John Muir Health’s mission to improve the health of the communities it serves.

For more information, the clinic can be reached at (925) 941-7940 or you can view the clinic’s schedule on John Muir Health's website.

About John Muir Health

John Muir Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health care organization east of San Francisco serving patients in Contra Costa, Alameda, and Solano Counties. It includes a network of more than 1,200 primary care and specialty physicians, 6,800 employees, medical centers in Concord and Walnut Creek, including Contra Costa County’s only trauma center, and an Acute Psychiatric Hospital. John Muir Health also has partnerships with UCSF Health, Tenet Healthcare/San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Stanford Medicine Children's Health and Optum. The health system offers a full-range of medical services, including primary care, outpatient, and imaging services, and is widely recognized as a leader in many specialties – neurosciences, orthopedic, cancer, cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, pediatrics, and high-risk obstetrics care.

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