Numina Group Adds Sr. Sales Engineer to Meet Surging RDS Automation Demand

Batchbot 2.0 combines autonomous mobile robots with RDS-directed voice picking to deliver 300+ line picks per operator hour.

Strategic hire accelerates Numina's ability to deliver end-to-end warehouse automation and RDS software solutions across manufacturing and distribution.

The demand for RDS and our end-to-end automation solutions has never been stronger. Steve brings the technical depth and experience we need. He is a tremendous addition to the Numina team.” — Dan Hanrahan

WOODRIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Numina Group, a leading provider of warehouse execution, control systems, and end-to-end warehouse automation solutions , today announced the addition of Steve Nation to its Sales Engineer Team. Nation joins at a pivotal moment as market demand for Numina's flagship RDS (Real Time Distribution Software) platform and its broader portfolio of warehouse automation solutions continues to accelerate across manufacturing and distribution operations throughout North America.Nation brings deep expertise in warehouse systems integration, automation design, and enterprise software to Numina's growth engine. In his new role, he will work directly with clients to assess operational requirements, evaluate warehouse process improvements, and identify the right blend of automation software and technologies for the application. His addition significantly strengthens Numina's capacity to pursue and deliver warehouse automation projects for customers with an omni-channel, B2B, and B2C order fulfillment mix, with a particular focus on manufacturing and distribution operations in the Southeast.Numina Group, a full life cycle provider, works with clients from the initial discovery and design phase to identify, implement, and support innovative automation solutions that deliver the best operational improvement and return on investment. This consultative, engineering-first approach begins with a detailed assessment of each client's current operations, order profiles, and growth projections, and continues through system design, implementation, go-live, and ongoing support. Nation's customer-facing experience and technical depth align directly with this model, allowing him to guide clients through every stage of the automation journey, from identifying the right process improvements to selecting and integrating the technologies that deliver measurable results."The demand for RDS and our scalable end-to-end automation solutions has never been stronger. Steve brings exactly the technical depth and customer-facing experience we need to keep pace with the opportunities in front of us. He is a tremendous addition to the Numina team," said Dan Hanrahan, Founder and CEO, Numina Group.RDS is Numina Group's flagship Warehouse Execution and Control System (WES-WCS) software platform. RDS is built to orchestrate the full range of warehouse operations including inventory management, advanced order release coordination, optimized SKU slotting by velocity and affinity, manual and robotic order picking, Goods-to-Person automation, efficient one-touch packing, and shipping. The platform is also supported by a powerful reporting engine that quickly and intuitively provides real-time performance analytics, giving operations managers the visibility they need to monitor throughput, labor productivity, and order accuracy across the entire facility.RDS seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and WMS platforms and serves as the operational intelligence and execution layer for turnkey automation projects. By sitting between the host business systems and the automation equipment on the warehouse floor, RDS coordinates people, processes, and technologies in real time, ensuring that every order moves through the facility along the most efficient path.RDS supports a wide mix of technologies, such as AMRs, conveyor systems, high-speed sortation, voice-directed put-away, picking, replenishment, and complex shipping solutions. This technology-agnostic design allows Numina to engineer solutions around each client's unique operational requirements rather than forcing operations to conform to a fixed set of equipment. Deployments range from mid- to large-sized distribution centers, from 100,000 to one million square feet, across food, medical, healthcare, industrial supply, manufacturing, and third-party logistics operations.Among the fastest-growing solutions within Numina's portfolio is Batchbot 2.0 , a high-performance order fulfillment solution that combines KUKA autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) with RDS-directed voice picking to deliver industry-leading throughput in piece-pick and mixed-case pick-to-pallet applications.Batchbot 2.0 enables warehouse associates to simultaneously fulfill multiple orders with 35% less walk time and 99.98% picking accuracy, resulting in productivity gains of 50 to 70% over traditional forklift and batch cart picking methods, and achieves 300+ line picks per operator hour.About Numina GroupNumina Group is a Chicago-area warehouse automation integrator with more than four decades of engineering and software development experience. We deliver end-to-end order fulfillment solutions for manufacturers, distributors, and third-party logistics providers. Its RDS WES-WCS platform integrates conveyor, sortation, goods-to-person robotic picking and storage, AMRs, and voice-directed people in an optimized workflow for a fully connected automation ecosystem designed to reduce labor costs, improve order accuracy, and increase throughput across the client's operation. For more information, visit www.numinagroup.com

Medical Supplier Achieves 300+ Picks Per Hour Combining AMRs and Voice-Directed Picking

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