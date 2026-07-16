Mayor Brett Smiley and City Partners to Celebrate Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Roger Williams Park Cunliff Boardwalk

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Mayor Brett P. Smiley will today join Governor Dan Mckee, City Council President Pro Tempore Juan Pichardo, Superintendent of Parks Wendy Nilsson, Director of the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management Terry Gray, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank William Fazioli, Landscape Architect and project manager Megan Gardner, Donor Howard Salk and family to celebrate the completion of the Cunliff Lake Boardwalk and Dock project at Roger Williams Park. The $2.2 million project restores and reimagines a long-underutilized waterfront area, promotes safe parkwide walking experiences and separates vehicular and foot traffic while providing a water’s edge experience and gathering area at the overlook.

“Roger Williams Park is one of our city’s most treasured public spaces,” said Mayor Brett Smiley. “This investment will ensure that residents and visitors can safely access, experience and enjoy the park’s waterfront for generations to come. The Cunliff Lake Boardwalk and Dock reconnect people with the water, expands access to nature and reflects the City’s commitment to creating high-quality public spaces that strengthen neighborhoods and improve quality-of-life across our neighborhoods.”

The project includes the construction of a new 300-foot boardwalk along the lake edge, installation of an ADA-accessible dock and waterfront viewing areas, structural stabilization and shoreline improvements, habitat-sensitive landscape restoration and planting, stormwater mitigation, new seating and gathering spaces, improved pedestrian and vehicular circulation, lighting and accessibility enhancements. The boardwalk and dock will also be dedicated in honor of Doreen Salk, recognizing her legacy and connection to Roger Williams Park.

“These aren’t just some planks of wood,” said President Pro Tempore Juan M. Pichardo (Ward 9). “This is an investment in the crown jewel of the parks, Roger Williams Park, which I proudly represent. Visitors will now have a wonderful walking experience overlooking the lake, an upgraded accessible boat ramp, and a kayak launch here at Roger Williams Park, Providence’s recreation destination.”

Shoreline stabilization and ecological restoration measures will help protect the lake edge from erosion and long-term degradation. The project incorporates sustainable and resilient design practices appropriate for changing environmental conditions, while native landscaping and sensitive waterfront design will improve ecological function and support long-term park stewardship.

“Thoughtful design has the power to transform the way people experience a park,” said Superintendent of Providence Parks Wendy Nilsson. “The Cunliff Boardwalk and Dock reconnect visitors to the lake, creates new opportunities to experience wildlife and the outdoors, and complements everything that makes Roger Williams Park such a special destination. This project reflects what can be accomplished when government, community partners and generous donors work together to create extraordinary public spaces.”

The project was made possible through support from the City of Providence Capital Improvement Plan, Providence Parks, a Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management Outdoor Recreation Development Grant, a Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank grant, private donations, the Anna Mann Trust and additional project partners. Project engineers include Pare Corporation and the contractor is DuBond Masonry, with a product donation from The Color House, a certified Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE).

“The Color House is proud to donate toward the completion of the Doreen Salk Boardwalk at Roger Williams Park — contributing a preservative product that will protect and prolong this investment, ensuring the boardwalk remains a beautiful and vibrant space for the general public and many future generations to enjoy.”

Signage was created in partnership with US Fish and Wildlife Services Urban Wildlife Partnership. The Roger Williams Park Conservancy served as the fiscal sponsor by accepting and processing charitable contributions.

“In promoting safe parkwide walking experiences, the Cunliff Lake Boardwalk separates vehicular and foot traffic while providing a water’s edge experience and gathering area at the overlook,” said Project Landscape Architect Megan Gardner. “The mature, naturalized plantings of the shoreline maintain its stability and filter stormwater runoff within the established swale. Existing and new plantings serve as a buffer to provide habitat and foraging opportunities for native and migratory wildlife species, comprising the balance between environmental integrity and recreational opportunities.”

Roger Williams Park is one of Providence’s most iconic and historic green spaces, and the Cunliff Lake Boardwalk and Dock project represents the City’s commitment to preserving and modernizing park infrastructure. These new improvements will create a space for all to visit within the park, enhance visitor experiences, expand educational and recreational programming opportunities and encourage healthy outdoor activity.