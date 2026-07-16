E-Med Spa Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary With Community Event in El Cajon

Celebrating Community and Connection

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- E Med Spa is celebrating a major milestone: 10 years of serving the San Diego East County community. To mark the occasion, the spa will host a special 10-Year Anniversary Event on August 9th, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at its new El Cajon location.The anniversary celebration will welcome current clients, local neighbors, and new guests for an afternoon focused on beauty, wellness, and appreciation.“Reaching ten years is incredibly meaningful for us,” said Sajia Hamidi, founder of E Med Spa. “We’ve grown alongside our community, and this event is our way of saying thank you to everyone who has trusted us with their skincare and wellness over the years.”For the past decade, E-Med Spa has provided a range of non-surgical aesthetic and wellness services designed to help clients look and feel their best in a comfortable, professional setting. The anniversary event will highlight the spa’s journey, its commitment to personalized care, and its vision for the next decade.Event Details:- What: E-Med Spa 10-Year Anniversary Celebration- When: August 9, 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.- Where: E-Med Spa – Rancho Bernardo (New Location): 2650 Jamacha Rd Suite 133, El Cajon, CA 92019Guests attending the event can expect:- A warm, welcoming open-house atmosphere- Food and Beverages- Raffles and Gift Bags- Opportunities to meet the E-Med Spa team and tour the facility- Informational overviews of available treatments and services“We’re proud to have built long-term relationships with our clients,” added Sajia Hamidi. “This anniversary isn’t just about E-Med Spa—it’s about the people who have walked through our doors over the last ten years. We’re excited to celebrate with them and to welcome new faces, too.”RSVP & Additional Information: The 10-Year Anniversary Event is open to the public. Guests are encouraged to RSVP in advance.###About E Med SpaE Med Spa is a premier, family-owned medical aesthetics practice based in San Diego, California, specializing in advanced, results-driven treatments that enhance natural beauty. With a focus on safety, education, and personalized care, E Med Spa has built a reputation as a trusted provider for clients seeking high-quality aesthetic services. Celebrating 10 years of excellence, the brand continues to expand its footprint while maintaining its commitment to integrity, innovation, and community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.