KASH & CO Construction Wins 2026 Best of Alabama Award in Commercial Construction

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KASH & CO Construction has been named a 2026 Best of Alabama Award winner in Commercial Construction, recognizing the company’s long-standing reputation for delivering large-scale projects with consistency, accountability, and a design-build process that keeps clients informed from start to finish.Based in Alabama and serving clients throughout the Southeast, KASH & CO Construction has spent more than 30 years managing commercial projects across a wide range of industries, including healthcare, retail, restaurants, office spaces, and major renovations. Unlike traditional construction models that divide responsibility between multiple firms, KASH & CO oversees the entire process internally, from design and planning through construction and final walkthrough. This streamlined approach helps eliminate the delays, miscommunication, and budget overruns that often frustrate commercial property owners and developers.That process has become the defining mark of the company’s reputation. Operating with a single team and a unified vision, KASH & CO has built long-term relationships with clients who value transparency, organization, and dependable project management. Their slogan, “Building with Excellence,” reflects a company culture focused not only on the finished product, but also on delivering a smoother, more accountable experience throughout every phase of construction.“We’ve always believed clients deserve clarity and accountability from day one,” said Brian Russell, CEO and Founder of KASH & CO Construction. “This recognition means a great deal because it reflects the trust our clients and communities have placed in us over the years. Our team takes pride in doing the work the right way and standing behind every project we complete. That standard doesn’t change, no matter the size of the job.”The Best of Alabama Awards recognize businesses across the state that demonstrate strong leadership, service, and meaningful impact within their industries. For KASH & CO Construction, this recognition, following their 2025 win, marks another milestone in a company history built on reliability, long-term growth, and an unwavering commitment to raising the standard for commercial construction across the Southeast.For more information click here!

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