Dennis Monagle of Ash Bishop David Featured on the Entrepreneur Spotlight Show

CAPT Dennis Monagle USN (Retired) — Founder & CEO

Dennis brings an extraordinary depth of experience in leadership, aviation, defense acquisition, and technology,” — Andy Jacob

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CAPT Dennis Monagle , Founder and CEO of Ash Bishop David , recently appeared on the Entrepreneur Spotlight Show , hosted by entrepreneur and author Andy Jacob. During the interview, Monagle shared insights drawn from more than two decades of senior leadership in defense acquisition and military operations. The conversation explored leadership under pressure, strategic planning, managing complex programs, and successfully translating technological innovation into fielded capability.Monagle previously served as the U.S. Navy’s Program Manager for Multi-Mission Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems, known as PMA-266. In that role, he led a multibillion-dollar portfolio responsible for delivering uncrewed aircraft programs supporting intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, maritime operations, and other critical mission requirements for the Fleet and Joint Force.A former naval aviator and helicopter squadron commander with nearly 2,000 flight hours, Monagle brings a rare combination of operational credibility and defense acquisition expertise.“Dennis brings an extraordinary depth of experience in leadership, aviation, defense acquisition, and technology,” said Andy Jacob, host of the Entrepreneur Spotlight Show. “His ability to turn complex ideas into real-world results offers valuable lessons for entrepreneurs, executives, and organizational leaders.”Throughout the episode, Monagle discussed the importance of disciplined execution, building high-performing teams, understanding the needs of the end user, and ensuring that new technologies solve practical operational challenges.Monagle holds advanced degrees from the University of Maryland and Indiana University. As Founder and CEO of Ash Bishop David, he continues to apply his military, aviation, acquisition, and strategic leadership experience to help organizations address complex challenges and deliver meaningful results.About CAPT Dennis MonagleCAPT Dennis Monagle is the Founder and CEO of Ash Bishop David and a former senior U.S. Navy acquisition leader. He brings more than two decades of experience in military operations, defense acquisition, program execution, strategic planning, and technology deployment. As Program Manager for PMA-266, he led a multibillion-dollar portfolio of tactical uncrewed aircraft programs. He is also a former naval aviator and helicopter squadron commander with nearly 2,000 flight hours.About Ash Bishop DavidAsh Bishop David is led by Founder and CEO CAPT Dennis Monagle and draws upon extensive experience in defense, aviation, acquisition, strategic planning, and organizational leadership. The company helps organizations navigate complex challenges, evaluate emerging technologies, and translate strategy into measurable results.About the Entrepreneur Spotlight ShowThe Entrepreneur Spotlight Show, hosted by Andy Jacob, features candid conversations with founders, CEOs, executives, and business leaders. Through more than 600 interviews, the show highlights the experiences, strategies, challenges, and lessons behind successful businesses and influential careers.

Dennis Monagle of Ash Bishop David Featured on the Entrepreneur Spotlight Show

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