Spartan Medical and Adaptix Partner to Enable Federal Access to Advanced Portable 3D Imaging

The Adaptix Ortho350 is an ultracompact low-dose, portable, advanced X-ray imaging system that brings 3D visualization of extremities into the orthopedic clinic.

The Ortho350 is a portable, low-dose, FDA cleared 3D tomosynthesis system designed to provide advanced extremity imaging at the point of care.

GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spartan Medical Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, specializing in federal healthcare delivery, and Adaptix, Ltd., a leader in compact digital tomosynthesis imaging, today announced a partnership to expand access to the Adaptix Ortho350 across the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense healthcare systems.The Ortho350 is a compact, low-dose 3D imaging system designed to provide detailed orthopedic images at the point of care. Its digital tomosynthesis technology offers greater anatomical visualization than conventional two-dimensional X-ray while avoiding the cost, space requirements, and operational complexity associated with traditional CT systems.Under the partnership, Spartan Medical will serve as Adaptix’s exclusive federal government reseller, supporting product education, acquisition, implementation, and ongoing customer service for VA medical centers, military treatment facilities, and other federal healthcare organizations.“The Adaptix Ortho350 puts CT-style 3D answers in the exam room – in under 20 seconds, at plain film dose, without sending the patient anywhere,” said Vince Proffitt, President of Spartan Medical. “This partnership aligns directly with Spartan’s mission to help federal clinicians adopt innovative technologies that improve care for service members, Veterans, and their families.”“Spartan Medical brings deep experience navigating federal healthcare procurement and a strong understanding of the clinical needs of VA and DoD facilities,” said Chris Rogers, Global Commercial Director for Adaptix. “Together, we can make advanced orthopedic imaging more accessible in VA and military hospitals, VA outpatient clinics, and other care environments where conventional CT may not be practical.”About Adaptix, Ltd.Adaptix Ltd is a UK-based innovator transforming radiology with portable, low dose 3D X-ray imaging that delivers richer diagnostic insight at the point of care. Using digital tomosynthesis, the Adaptix imaging systems provide 3D visualization at doses and costs comparable to traditional 2D X-ray, supporting applications across medical, veterinary, and industrial sectors. Adaptix’s mission is to make advanced imaging accessible anytime, anywhere, reshaping diagnostic pathways and enabling faster, more confident decision-making.Spartan Medical is a veteran-owned-and-operated government contractor for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. Department of Defense, and other local, state, and federal agencies. All senior executives have held leadership positions in both the public and private sector and employ the core strengths of solving complex problems through creative thinking, innovative solutions, and highly skilled flexible teams. Spartan Medical maintains its vanguard position by providing medical facilities with A-to-Z solutions that improve patient care and outcomes, especially for America's military and veteran communities. For ordering, specification, or further information, please contact our Customer Service team at cs@spartanmedical.com or call 888-240-8091.

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