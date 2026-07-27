Queen City Acupuncture & Wellness Center Announces Recent Expansion in Matthews, NC

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Expanded new office doubles treatment space, improving access to acupuncture, dry needling, shockwave therapy, cupping, and pain relief.

MATTHEWS, NC, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Queen City Acupuncture & Wellness Center today announced the recent expansion of its practice, strengthening their ability to serve patients throughout Matthews and the greater Charlotte area with personalized, natural wellness care.

Located at 10590 Independence Pointe Parkway, Suite 201, Queen City Acupuncture & Wellness Center specializes in helping patients address pain, migraines, stress and anxiety, digestive concerns, weight control, and other wellness goals through individualized treatment plans. The new office is located upstairs in the same building as the center’s previous Suite 140 location.

The expansion reflects growing demand for integrative care options in the Charlotte region and gives the center four treatment rooms, double its previous space. The additional space will allow greater scheduling flexibility and improve the practice’s ability to offer same-day appointments while continuing to provide a comprehensive range of services, including acupuncture, dry needling, cupping, shockwave therapy, electro-acupuncture, herbs and nutrition support, and related wellness modalities.

“This expansion is about making it easier for people in our community to get the support they need to feel better, move better, and live with less pain,” said Garrett Krause, LAc., founder of Queen City Acupuncture & Wellness Center. “With twice the space and more treatment rooms, we can offer patients greater appointment flexibility, including more opportunities for same-day care. We are grateful for the trust our patients have placed in us and excited to continue helping more people regain their wellness through natural, individualized care.”

Queen City Acupuncture & Wellness Center serves patients from Matthews, Mint Hill, Pineville, Ballantyne, Indian Trail, and communities across greater Charlotte. The practice also provides consultations for new patients and works with individuals seeking alternatives or complements to traditional approaches for chronic pain, sports-related injuries, stress, digestive health, and overall wellness.

Patients interested in learning more or scheduling a consultation may call (980) 498-2895 or contact the center at garrett@qcawellness.com .



About Queen City Acupuncture & Wellness Center

Queen City Acupuncture & Wellness Center is a Matthews, North Carolina-based wellness practice dedicated to helping patients regain health and improve quality of life through acupuncture and integrative wellness services. The center offers acupuncture, dry needling, cupping, shockwave therapy, electro-acupuncture, herbs and nutrition support, and other personalized treatment options for pain relief, migraines, stress, digestion, athletic recovery, and whole-body wellness.

Media Contact

Queen City Acupuncture & Wellness Center

10590 Independence Pointe Parkway, Suite 201

Matthews, NC 28105

Phone: (980) 498-2895

Email: garrett@qcawellness.com

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