Astro Appoints Four Industry Leaders to Newly Formed Advisory Board

New Advisory Board brings decades of leadership experience to provide strategic guidance supporting Astro’s continued growth.

TREVOSE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Astro , a cybersecurity advisory and consulting firm, today announced the appointment of four industry leaders to its newly formed Advisory Board: Diana Kelley, Chris Burrows, John Teltsch and John Beeskow.The Advisory Board has been established to provide a new perspective and guidance as Astro enters its next stage of growth. Astro believes the collective experience, relationships, and perspective of this board will result in accelerating its already strong growth trajectory. Its members will advise the company on emerging market needs, cybersecurity innovation, key partnerships, and opportunities to create greater value for its clients.“As we enter an exciting next stage of growth, we have formed this Advisory Board to broaden our perspective,” said Shaun Bertrand, Vice President at Astro. “These leaders whose experience and expertise we have come to deeply respect. They will challenge our thinking, broaden our perspective, help us recognize new opportunities, and provide a trusted counsel as we shape Astro’s next chapter. We are honored to welcome them and grateful for the guidance they will bring to our company to help us grow while remaining true to the aspects that have influenced our company from the beginning.”Together, the four advisors bring complementary expertise spanning cybersecurity, AI security, enterprise risk, business transformation, and global go-to-market strategies.Diana Kelley is Chief Information Security Officer at Noma Security and a globally recognized leader in cybersecurity and AI security. She previously served as CISO of Protect AI and held senior executive and technical leadership positions at Microsoft, IBM Security, Symantec, and other prominent security organizations. Diana is also an author, educator, board director and advisor whose work spans cybersecurity, AI, risk and ethics.Chris Burrows is Chief Information Security Officer at Rocket Companies and a Qualified Technology Expert with more than 35 years of risk management experience, leading the enterprise-wide security strategy for the major fintech organization. He has developed global security programs across the financial services, manufacturing, and government sectors. His experience includes aligning cybersecurity programs with business transformation, regulatory requirements, and enterprise growth.John Teltsch is a global technology executive with more than 45 years of experience in growth, business transformation and go-to-market leadership. Most recently, he served as Global Chief Revenue Officer at a leading enterprise technology solutions provider. He led worldwide sales, managed services, and marketing. He previously spent 40 years at IBM, retiring as General Manager of IBM Technology Sales and Services for the Americas.John Beeskow is Chief Information Security Officer at AlixPartners, where he leads enterprise cybersecurity strategy, incident response, risk management and key compliance programs. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Credit Union ONE, contributing expertise in cybersecurity, enterprise risk and financial services governance.The Advisory Board will work closely with Astro’s leadership team while providing an outside perspective informed by decades of personal and professional experience building, securing, and scaling high-growth organizations.ABOUT ASTROAstro is a cybersecurity advisory and consulting firm that helps organizations tackle the issues that matter most to their business. It is services-led and outcome-based, with a straightforward approach that keeps experienced professionals directly involved in the guidance, hands-on support, and work needed to make measurable progress for their clients.The team brings years of hands-on experience shaping cyber strategy and aligning the technologies and infrastructure that support it. Astro combines that expertise with clear communication and close collaboration to help clients strengthen security across their organizations and make timelier progress on critical objectives.

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