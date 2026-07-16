After 13+ Years in Texas, Evolution Moving Company Brings Its Flat-Rate, In-House Crews to Bedford and the HEB Area

Evolution Moving Company

Evolution Moving Company expands to Bedford and the HEB area with flat not-to-exceed pricing, in-house W-2 crews, and a 96% referral rate.

BEDFORD, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evolution Moving Company, a family-owned Texas mover with more than 13 years of experience, has expanded its operations into Bedford and the wider HEB area, bringing flat-rate pricing and in-house crews to homeowners across the Mid-Cities. The company now operates a dedicated Bedford office at 313 Harwood Rd #217, positioning trained crews minutes from Bedford Road, Glade Parks, and Stonegate Shopping Center.The expansion answers a common frustration for anyone searching for local movers in Bedford TX : quotes that change on move day and crews sourced through third-party brokers. Evolution Moving Company operates on a not-to-exceed model, where the written quote is the final price. There are no truck fees, no stair fees, and no long carry fees added once the work is done.Unlike broker operations that resell jobs to the lowest bidding contractor, Evolution Moving Company keeps every move under one roof. When a customer books, they get a named coordinator they can call directly, in-house W-2 movers rather than day laborers, and branded company trucks arriving at the door. One company stays accountable from the first quote to the final unload. That model has produced measurable results. Ninety-six percent of the company's new bookings now come from referrals and repeat customers, a figure that reflects consistent service across thousands of Texas relocations. The company also reports a damage claim rate of just one percent, meaning ninety-nine out of every one hundred moves finish without an issue. Those numbers are drawn from more than 3,100 customer surveys collected over the company's time in Texas.Every crew member who enters a Bedford home has completed a two-week in-house training program, along with federal and state background checks and drug screening before their first paid move. Crews are trained on a specific truck packing system built around protecting floors, wrapping furniture, and logging every box, which the company credits for its low claim rate.As a Mid-Cities specialist, Evolution Moving Company emphasizes local knowledge that a Dallas company driving out to Bedford cannot match. Crews know which Brookwood Hills cul-de-sacs are tight for a 26-foot truck, which Bedford Estates streets require parking permits, and which Harwood Road buildings need a freight elevator reservation. The team routinely provides Certificates of Insurance to HEB area HOAs and building managers, often within thirty minutes of a request."After more than a decade of moving Texas families, opening our Bedford office was a natural next step," a spokesperson for Evolution Moving Company said. "The HEB area is what we do, not just a zip code we happen to cover. We wanted Bedford homeowners to have a moving company they can actually verify, with real licensing numbers, real crews, and a price that does not move."Verification is central to the company's approach. Evolution Moving Company publishes its USDOT number, 2467590, and its TX DMV number, 006779351c, and directs customers to check them directly on the FMCSA database. The company is insured three ways, with liability, worker compensation, and cargo coverage, and maintains a listed profile with the Better Business Bureau. Its record is cross-checked across Google, moveBuddha, Yelp's Bedford listings, and Facebook.As a full-service Bedford moving company , Evolution Moving Company handles local moves, long distance relocations, labor-only jobs, piano moving, packing services, and commercial moves throughout Bedford, Hurst, Euless, North Richland Hills, Colleyville, Grapevine, Southlake, and Arlington. For long distance jobs, the same crew that loads the home in Bedford drives the route and unloads at the destination, with no third-party handoffs.Homeowners and businesses across the HEB area can request a free, binding quote in under two minutes with no deposit and no obligation. To learn more about the company's flat-rate Bedford moving services

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