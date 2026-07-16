500 JROTC Cadets Build Leadership Skills at Summer Camp at Fort A.P. Hill

FORT A.P. HILL, Va. — Over 500 Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) cadets from high schools across the region gathered this summer at Fort A.P. Hill for an intensive leadership camp designed to challenge, inspire, and prepare the next generation of leaders. Throughout the week, cadets participated in a variety of physically and mentally demanding activities that emphasized teamwork, discipline, resilience, and confidence. The camp featured obstacle courses, marksmanship, leadership reaction exercises, physical fitness competitions, drill and ceremony, and team-building events that required cadets to work together under pressure. Military instructors, retired service members, and JROTC cadre mentored cadets throughout the program, providing guidance on leadership principles, decision-making, and personal responsibility. The experience allowed students to apply lessons learned during the school year in a realistic, hands-on environment. For many first-year cadets, the camp marked their first extended time away from home and their first experience living in a structured military environment. More experienced cadets served as squad and platoon leaders, mentoring younger participants while reinforcing their own leadership abilities. The battalion commander, Cadet Colonel Scarlett Mortenson of Liberty High School in, Bealeton, VA, lauded praise on the junior cadets, many of whom were conducting their first camp exercise. She referenced the culture shock many of the students experienced upon initial arrival. Through the support of the more senior cadet leaders, however, she witnessed cohesion, teamwork, and emerging confidence in the battalion. In addition to leadership development, the camp fostered friendships among students representing dozens of schools. Cadets learned the importance of communication, trust, and mutual respect while working toward common goals—a point echoed by cadet Abigail Koch, the battalion S1 from Prince George County, VA, who spoke of how the camp helped the cadets not only build independence, but also a sense of urgency—noting it took every member of the team to work together to accomplish the goals of the camp. The battalion executive officer, Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Henry Czwartacki of Jackson-Reed high school in Washington, D.C. was quick to thank the mentorship of the camp cadre—all retired officers and senior NCOs. Under their tutelage, said Cadet Khalil Rucker from Washington, D.C., the cadet leaders honed their own leadership styles. The event concluded with recognition for excellence in leadership, physical fitness, teamwork, and overall performance. Instructors gathered with the battalion to celebrate the accomplishments of the participants and the successful completion of another summer leadership training cycle. JROTC programs are designed to motivate young people to become better citizens by developing leadership, character, academic achievement, and community service. Summer leadership camps such as the one held at Fort A.P. Hill provide cadets with valuable experiences that reinforce those core values while building confidence and preparing them for future success. Fort A.P. Hill is uniquely postured to provide the cadets an immersive Army experience. As the east coast’s premiere regional collective training center, Fort A.P. Hill boasts over 76,000 acres of ranges and training areas. The installation also provides barracks and dining facilities. Up to 50,000 personnel train at Fort A.P. Hill annually. As the cadets departed Fort A.P. Hill, they returned home with new skills, stronger friendships, and a renewed commitment to serving their schools and communities through leadership and service.