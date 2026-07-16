Nebraska National Guard Soldiers return home after Washington mission

LINCOLN, Neb. — A group of Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers returned back to Lincoln, Neb., July 15, after spending more than four months supporting law enforcement and public safety operations in Washington, D.C.

Families, friends, state officials and military leaders welcomed the Soldiers during a ceremony at Lincoln Northwest High School following their approximately 140-day mission as part of Operation Make DC Safe and Beautiful.

The Soldiers served with the Nebraska-led Task Force Wolf, which included Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers from cavalry, infantry and military police units. Once in Washington, D.C., Task Force Wolf grew to include National Guard personnel from Arkansas, North Dakota, Nevada and, most recently, Iowa.

While in Washington, Task Force Wolf was responsible for a wide array of mission, including conducting street patrols, providing security at Metro stations and public parks, and assisting local law enforcement during major events and large public gatherings.

Lt. Col. Alex Zeller, Task Force Wolf commander, said approximately 190 Nebraska National Guard Soldiers began the mission on March 1. Twenty-six Nebraska Soldiers volunteered to remain in Washington for approximately six more weeks when the main body returned to Nebraska.

During the ceremony, Zeller said Task Force Wolf accounted for 553 of the 1,895 significant activities recorded among six National Guard task forces operating in Washington, nearly 30 percent of the total.

Those activities included responding to drug overdoses, stopping fights, assisting people injured in vehicle, bicycle and scooter accidents, and helping local law enforcement officers detain individuals suspected of illegal activities.

Task Force Wolf Soldiers also helped reunite six children who had become separated from their families and administered 38 of the 99 doses of Narcan used across the joint task force in response to drug overdoses, Zeller said.

Zeller credited the task force’s junior enlisted Soldiers and small-unit leaders with carrying out the mission each day.

“The E-5 and below on this mission was the most critical thing we had,” Zeller said. “The leaders at the team level got everything done that we needed done. The rest of us were there to support them and make sure they had what they needed.”

Capt. Annie Chavez, commander of Troop B, 1-134th Cavalry, said the opportunity to help others was the most meaningful part of the mission.

“It was a great experience,” Chavez said. “We were able to help a lot of people, and that is what my Soldiers and I will remember most. Through Narcan administration and other forms of assistance, we had opportunities to save lives nearly every day.”

Zeller said Soldiers frequently received positive comments from Washington residents who told them the increased security presence made them feel more comfortable walking through their neighborhoods, taking their children outside and visiting local businesses.

Maj. Gen. Craig Strong, Nebraska adjutant general, congratulated the Soldiers on how they had represented Nebraska with integrity, kindness, respect, strength and honor.

“You made a difference in the lives of countless individuals you personally came in contact with,” Strong said. “You represented your community, you represented your state, and you represented our nation.”

Strong shared a letter from a Pennsylvania mother describing how five Nebraska Soldiers assisted her son during a school trip to the National Zoo. Her son, who has a physical disability and uses a 400-pound powered wheelchair, was unable to access the Metro after an elevator stopped working.

According to the letter, the Soldiers helped lift the wheelchair into a vehicle so the student and his classmates could begin their trip home.

“They were so kind,” Strong read from the letter. “We were so grateful for their help. Thank you for all the ways you are helping make this world brighter.”

Gov. Jim Pillen thanked the Soldiers for volunteering for the mission and praised their professionalism that he witnessed firsthand during his visits to Washington.

“On behalf of all Nebraskans, understand how incredibly grateful we are,” Pillen said. “Seeing the conviction, seeing the perseverance and seeing the belief everybody had in the mission was really awesome.”

Military and state leaders also recognized the families, friends and civilian employers who supported the Soldiers throughout the mission.

Zeller said that support allowed the Soldiers to remain focused and prepared while serving away from their homes and civilian careers.

“It’s a testament to the families and the employers of Nebraska,” Zeller said. “Our Soldiers got out there, and they were professional, polite and always prepared for the mission. They did an amazing job on the ground.”

For Chavez, returning home meant reuniting with her family and returning to the simple moments she had missed.

“Being back with family is amazing,” Chavez Bravo said. “You can’t beat it. I hate being away from them, but I think I would do it all again. The first thing we’re doing when we get home is jumping into the pool and swimming.”