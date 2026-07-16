Local Non-profit Building IT Together CT Hosts First Annual Baldwin Street Block Party

Strong neighborhoods are built through connection, service and community” — Building IT Together CT

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building IT Together CT will host its First Annual Baldwin Street Block Party on Saturday, August 1, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 569 Congress Avenue, at the corner of Congress Avenue and Baldwin Street in New Haven.Building IT Together CT is a New Haven non-profit committed to building community, creating opportunity and strengthening the village. Through community outreach, youth engagement, educational initiatives, family support and neighborhood events, the organization works to connect individuals and families with encouragement, resources and opportunities.The free community event will bring together neighbors, former residents, families, youth, elders and community members from across New Haven for an afternoon of music, food, activities and celebration. The Baldwin Street Block Party will feature music by DJ Birdy Fly, activities for children, community resources and special recognition honoring neighborhood elders."The First Annual Baldwin Street Block Party is more than a celebration. It is a reminder that strong neighborhoods are built through connection, service and community," said Building IT Together CT. "We invite everyone to join us as we celebrate our past while investing in our future."The event will celebrate the history, strength and spirit of the Baldwin Street community while introducing more residents, businesses and community partners to the year round work of Building IT Together CT.Businesses, organizations and community leaders are invited to support the Baldwin Street Block Party and Building IT Together CT's ongoing programs through sponsorships, donations and community partnerships. Community members are also encouraged to attend the Block Party, volunteer, make a donation or help connect Building IT Together CT with potential sponsors and community partners.For event information, sponsorship opportunities, donations or volunteer inquiries, visit BuildingCT.org or call 475 261 5761.About Building IT Together CTBuilding IT Together CT is a New Haven based nonprofit committed to empowering youth, strengthening families and connecting residents with resources and opportunities. Through outreach, education, community engagement and neighborhood initiatives, the organization works to build stronger communities throughout Connecticut.

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