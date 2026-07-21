A Leading London-Based Studio Expands Into the GCC, Offering Real Estate 3D Visualizations, Digital Twins and More

House of Well, residential tower in Dubai Islands - CGI by Marygold Studio

London-based Marygold Studio registers FZCO at IFZA Free Zone in Dubai, its second hub after London.

Dubai has honestly become our second home. Having a base here means we can actually show up - on site, in meetings, at short notice.” — Taras Kvitka, Founder, Marygold Studio

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marygold Studio, a full-service CGI studio and creative agency for real estate and architecture, has registered MARYGOLD CREATIVE AGENCY FZCO at IFZA Free Zone in Dubai - the studio's second office after London. The move gives its team a permanent base in the region where it has been building its client list for two years, working with developers and architects across the UAE and Saudi Arabia."Dubai has honestly become our second home over the past two years," said Taras Kvitka, Founder at Marygold Studio. "We've been flying in for projects, flying out again. At some point that stops making sense. Having a proper base here means we can actually show up - on site, in meetings, at short notice. That's what our clients have been asking for."The studio was founded in 2021 and has grown to around 50 people. As a full-service CGI studio and creative agency, Marygold covers 3D rendering services , architectural films, social reels, digital twins, virtual walkthroughs, branding and launch campaign content end to end - so a developer can commission everything needed to market a building before it's built in one place, rather than spreading the work across separate studios.To date: 300-plus projects across the UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, USA, Spain and Portugal, with active markets now spanning the GCC, North America and Poland.A growing focus is the studio's complex digital twin: a single interactive environment that brings together renders, an apartment selector, floor plans, tours, interactive maps, sun studies, construction stages, brochures and side-by-side comparison - built to work for both completed and off-plan properties, including secondary homes.In Dubai, completed projects include Oak Yard - a 19-storey residential tower in Jumeirah Village Circle developed by One Yard with architecture by Archimatika - and House of Well, a wellness-focused residential project by Well Concept Developers on Dubai Islands, designed by Da Vinchi Group.Both projects involved full CGI packages, digital twin, marketing films and social media content."They helped craft a series of images that offered a new approach to visualisations - surprisingly efficient, effective and extremely successful," said Simon Ng, Associate Partner at Foster + Partners. "We've kept working together since. I hope that continues."Walid Kushtoban is leading business development out of the Dubai office, handling client relationships across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Production stays with the London team."Not only is the quality of their work outstanding, working with the Marygold team was such an enjoyable experience from start to finish," said Bianca Rothfelder, Director at The Hanover Company. "The communication throughout was clear, and the team's attention to detail is nothing short of amazing. We commissioned both still and animated renderings and were blown away by both."To learn more: www.marygold-studio.com About Marygold Studio: Marygold Studio is a London-based full-service architectural visualisation studio and creative agency for real estate and architecture, founded in 2021. The 50-person team produces 3D renders, architectural films, social reels, digital twins, virtual walkthroughs, branding and launch campaign content for architects, developers and brokers - covering everything from a single render to a full launch in one place. Active across the GCC, North America, Poland, Spain and Portugal, with 300-plus projects completed for 65-plus clients.

Marygold Studio - House of Well Brand Film

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