CertiProf Strengthens Global Trust in IT Certifications by Aligning with International ISO/IEC 17024 Standard

Certiprof aligns its global assessment policy with the prestigious ISO/IEC 17024 standard.

We are standardizing excellence to ensure our certifications remain a trusted currency in the global market.” — Ismael Ramírez, CEO at Certiprof

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certiprof , a leading global professional certification body, today announced the official publication of its new Certification Examination Policy. This strategic milestone marks the formal alignment of Certiprof’s assessment processes with the ISO/IEC 17024 international standard, the global benchmark for organizations certifying personnel.What is the ISO/IEC 17024 standard and why does it matter?The ISO/IEC 17024 standard ensures that certification organizations operate in a consistent, comparable, and reliable manner worldwide. By aligning its examination policy with this rigorous framework, Certiprof guarantees that certified professionals possess competencies validated under strict international criteria of fairness, validity, and reliability. This alignment reinforces the global market value of Certiprof credentials for both individuals and hiring organizations.Driving transparency through Authorized Training Partners (ATPs)The rollout of this updated policy is being executed in close collaboration with Certiprof's global network of Authorized Training Partners (ATPs). Guided by the Partner Success team, this initiative unifies evaluation criteria across all regions, ensuring authorized training centers possess the direct guidelines required to deliver a transparent, high-quality examination process.The newly published policy is accessible for public review on the official website: [certiprof.com/pages/certification-examination-policy]( https://certiprof.com/pages/certification-examination-policy ).A continuous commitment to certification excellenceIn a rapidly evolving technological landscape, Certiprof confirmed that this examination policy will undergo periodic reviews and updates. This proactive approach ensures that the assessment model remains permanently aligned with the dynamic requirements of the ISO standard and global industry best practices."Aligning our processes with the ISO/IEC 17024 standard is not just a regulatory milestone; it is a direct commitment to the millions of professionals and partners who rely on Certiprof badges to advance their careers," said Ismael Ramírez, CEO at Certiprof. "We are standardizing excellence to ensure our certifications remain a trusted currency in the global market."About CertiProf:Certiprof is a global certification body founded in the United States in 2015. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of professional certifications, CertiProf validates knowledge in agile methodologies, emerging technologies, cybersecurity, and leadership, driving lifelong learning and professional development worldwide.

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