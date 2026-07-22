ERA Aesthetics Receives 2026 Best of North Carolina Regional Award

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ERA Aesthetics, a Cary-based plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine practice led by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Kimberly Jones, has been named a 2026 Best of North Carolina Regional Award winner. The recognition highlights the practice’s commitment to thoughtful, individualized care for patients across Cary, Raleigh, Durham, and the greater Research Triangle.ERA Aesthetics offers a full range of surgical and nonsurgical services for women and men, including breast, body, and facial procedures, mommy makeovers, body contouring, post-weight-loss surgery, CO2 laser treatments, injectables, Botox, filler, biostimulators, anti-aging treatments, and physician-supervised weight loss. While the practice is known for its broad menu of services, its approach is rooted in something more personal: listening first.Dr. Jones has built ERA Aesthetics around longer consultations, honest conversations, and customized treatment plans that reflect each patient’s goals, questions, and comfort level. As both a physician and mother of three, she brings a practical, deeply human perspective to aesthetic care, recognizing that confidence, recovery, identity, and everyday life are often closely connected.“This award is meaningful because it reflects the kind of experience we want every patient to have,” said Dr. Kimberly Jones. “Our goal is to provide specialized care in a setting where people feel respected, informed, and truly heard.”ERA Aesthetics’ 2026 Best of North Carolina Regional Award recognizes not only the practice’s clinical expertise, but also their patient-centered values. Looking ahead, Dr. Jones and her team remain focused on providing thoughtful, honest, and compassionate care to patients throughout the Triangle.For more information click here!

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