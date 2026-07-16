New Office of Cultural Education Contract Expands Support for ﻿Documentary Heritage and Preservation Services Across New York

The New York State Archives and New York State Library are pleased to announce Documentary Heritage and Preservation Services for New York (DHPSNY) has been awarded a new five-year contract, ensuring the continuation of preservation support for New York’s cultural institutions through 2030. DHPSNY provides free planning and education services to collecting institutions throughout the state, including archives, libraries, historical societies, museums, and other organizations, helping them expand access and safeguard historical records and library research materials.

DHPSNY, a joint program of the State Library and State Archives, provides training resources, on-site assessment services, and technical assistance. In addition, DHPSNY maintains a robust online presence, providing resources and connecting the nearly 3,000 non-government cultural heritage organizations in New York.

DHPSNY’s on-site, free services include:

Preservation Surveys , which take a detailed look at how policy, practice, and current environmental conditions work together as a whole to impact collections.

, which take a detailed look at how policy, practice, and current environmental conditions work together as a whole to impact collections. Archival Needs Assessments , examining an archival program by focusing on improvements to collections management practices, policies, and preservation.

, examining an archival program by focusing on improvements to collections management practices, policies, and preservation. Strategic Planning Assistance , helping organizations think proactively about future goals and hopes for the collections.

, helping organizations think proactively about future goals and hopes for the collections. Foundational Planning, providing organizations that are unsure where to start a general examination of strengths and weaknesses and suggested improvements.

Online webinars and in-person workshops cover a range of management and preservation topics, including administrative best practices, collections care, emergency preparedness, and digital preservation. More than 100 recorded webinars and a full schedule of upcoming online and in-person workshops are available on the DHPSNY website.

In addition, the DHPSNY blog provides detailed technical information about a wide variety of topics related to archives management and preservation. The website also hosts a calendar of events relevant to the cultural heritage community across the State.

DHPSNY is administered by the Conservation Center for Art and Historic Artifacts. More details about the program can be found on the DHPSNY website. For assistance, questions about eligibility, or additional information, contact the DHPSNY team at info@dhpsny.org or (215) 545-0613 ext. 338.

About the New York State Library

The New York State Library, established in 1818, is the largest state library system in the nation and one of the largest research libraries in North America. It oversees a vast network of more than 7,000 libraries statewide. Collections are made available onsite and through a robust interlibrary loan program. The Library’s mission is advanced through several key divisions, including the Research Library, which houses a collection of over 20 million items, the Talking Book and Braille Library, and the Division of Library Development.

The Library preserves and maintains invaluable historical collections and works, and serves as a Regional Depository for federal publications. Additionally, the State Library is the official repository of New York State government publications, ensuring their enduring preservation and accessibility for future generations.

For more information, please visit the New York State Library website and subscribe to our monthly newsletter.

About the New York State Archives

Established in 1971, the New York State Archives has amassed one of the most extensive and historically significant state archive collections in the nation. The Archives manages, preserves, and provides open access to over 250 million colonial and New York State records dating back to the 1630s. In addition, the Archives provides records and archival management services to nearly 4,500 counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, and other local governments across New York State. The Archives offers technical assistance, training, and grants to non-government repositories through the Documentary Heritage Program and Documentary Heritage and Preservation Services for New York (DHPSNY). Researchers can access public records through the Archives’ online Digital Collections or by appointment on the 11th floor of the Cultural Education Center. For more information, please visit the Archives website.