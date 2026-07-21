Don Waters Group at Fairway Home Mortgage Earns 2026 Best of North Carolina Award

CLAYTON, NC, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Don Waters Group at Fairway Home Mortgage has earned a 2026 Best of North Carolina Award, recognizing the team’s commitment to helping buyers, builders, agents and homeowners move through the mortgage process with confidence, clarity, and speed. Don Waters Group serves all of North Carolina and beyond. Based in Clayton, the group advises clients with a wide range of lending needs, including home purchases, new construction, refinancing, and equity access strategies. The team is experienced in all loan options with specialized expertise in VA and FHA loan programs.With the slogan, “A team built for speed and backed by expertise,” Don Waters Group has built its reputation on making a complicated process feel more manageable. Mortgage lending can involve tight timelines, detailed paperwork, changing rates, and major financial decisions. The team’s approach focuses on helping clients understand their options, compare loan products, and choose the program that best fits their goals, budget, and long-term plans, advising the client from the first conversation to closing and beyond.The group’s experience with VA and FHA lending is especially meaningful for buyers seeking accessible paths to homeownership. By pairing technical knowledge with responsive service, Don Waters Group helps borrowers navigate rates, terms, costs, and requirements without losing sight of the bigger picture: getting people home.“This award is meaningful because it reflects the trust our clients place in us during one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives,” said Don Waters. “Our goal has always been to combine speed, experience, and personal service so every client feels informed and supported from application to closing.”The 2026 Best of North Carolina Award highlights businesses that stand out in their industries and communities, and for Don Waters Group, the recognition reinforces the value of doing mortgage work with both structure and heart. As the team continues serving homebuyers across North Carolina, its focus remains the same: helping clients move forward with the right loan, the right guidance, and the confidence to take the next step.For more information click here!

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