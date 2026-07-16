Bespoke Technology Group Named To MSP Summit's 2026 MSPs To Watch List

Bespoke Technology Group has been named to MSP Summit's 2026 MSPs to Watch list, recognizing 11 years of innovation serving clients across the U.S. and Canada.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bespoke Technology Group , a leading managed IT and cybersecurity provider serving businesses throughout Denver and across Colorado , has been named to the 2026 MSPs to Watch list by MSP Summit. The prestigious recognition honors 130 managed service providers demonstrating exceptional operational performance, strategic vision, and innovation while helping shape the future of the managed services industry.Bespoke Technology Group has spent the past 11 years helping organizations strengthen cybersecurity, modernize technology infrastructure, and align IT with long term business objectives. Today, the company supports clients across the United States and Canada, delivering strategic IT solutions tailored to each organization's unique goals. The MSPs to Watch designation recognizes providers that have mastered the managed services business model while consistently delivering exceptional value to their clients. As part of the MSP 501 program, honorees undergo a rigorous evaluation using a proprietary methodology that measures operational excellence, recurring revenue performance, revenue per employee, financial health, and year over year growth."This recognition is a reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the dedication our team brings every day," said Ben Glass, CEO of Bespoke Technology Group. "Technology is evolving faster than ever, and our mission has always been to help businesses navigate that change with confidence. Being named an MSP to Watch reinforces our commitment to delivering strategic guidance, exceptional service, and innovative technology solutions that help our clients succeed."MSP Summit created the MSPs to Watch initiative to recognize organizations that are redefining managed services through operational excellence, innovation, and forward-thinking leadership. As artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud technologies, and business automation continue transforming the technology landscape, MSPs to Watch recipients represent providers leading the industry into its next chapter."MSPs to Watch celebrates managed service providers positioned at the forefront of industry transformation," said Dave Raffo, MSP Content Editor at MSP Summit. "They represent the future of managed services. Agile, innovative organizations that are redefining what's possible in an AI driven channel. The operational excellence and strategic vision they demonstrate today positions them as the industry leaders of tomorrow."For Bespoke Technology Group, the recognition reflects its continued focus on helping organizations build secure, resilient, and scalable technology environments. From professional services firms and legal practices to growing businesses across Colorado, Bespoke Technology Group partners with clients to reduce risk, improve operational efficiency, and transform technology into a strategic business advantage."The MSPs to Watch list is a declaration of companies that have mastered the fundamentals of the MSP business model and are executing at the highest levels of operational excellence," said Robert DeMarzo, Content Leader, Informa Channels. "These are the organizations that represent the future of our industry."Honorees will be recognized throughout the year by MSP Summit and celebrated during MSP Summit 2026, taking place September 28 through 30 at Loews Royal Pacific Resort in Orlando, Florida.About Bespoke Technology Group: Based in Denver, Colorado, Bespoke Technology Group has spent the past 11 years helping businesses across the United States and Canada leverage technology to drive growth, improve security, and simplify IT. The company provides managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, strategic consulting, and responsive support tailored to each client's unique business goals. By combining technical expertise with a highly personalized approach, Bespoke Technology Group serves as a trusted technology partner for organizations of all sizes. Learn more at www.bespoketechgroup.com

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