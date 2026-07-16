Prime Minister Janez Janša in Kyiv on Ukraine's Statehood Day: "Your fight is our fight"

SLOVENIA, July 16 - Prior to the official ceremony, the heads of state laid flowers at the Wall of Remembrance in honour of all Ukrainian soldiers who lost their lives during Russia's aggression against Ukraine, paying tribute to the victims and showing respect for the courage and determination of the Ukrainian nation.

The Prime Minister addressed the guests, ambassadors and recipients of Ukrainian state decorations assembled at St Michael's Square. To mark Statehood Day, he extended his sincere congratulations to the Ukrainian people, reminiscing about his first visit to Kyiv, which took place two weeks after the start of the Russian invasion, when, together with the Prime Ministers of the Czech Republic and Poland, he delivered a resounding message of solidarity to the world.

"At that time, we came to tell you that you are not alone. Your fight is our fight. When we returned from Kyiv, we told our friends that Ukraine would never surrender and would emerge victorious," the Prime Minister said. He emphasised that international support for Ukraine had grown significantly since then, and that the country's European future was becoming an increasingly tangible reality.

"Initially, support was insufficient and arrived too late. Today, however, it is substantially greater and is of crucial importance. Full Ukrainian membership of the European Union is also becoming a reality, even though, at the time, it seemed no more than a dream. This has happened above all because of you — because of your selflessness, determination and courage," the Prime Minister stressed.

Continuing his speech, he expressed his conviction that Ukraine must emerge victorious, and that Europe must work together achieve a just peace. "Let us secure a just peace. However, we must remember that for peace to be just, evil must be punished, because if it is left unpunished, it always returns," the Prime Minister concluded, ending his speech with the words: "Glory to Ukraine!"

During his visit, the Prime Minister also attended the Ukraine–Southeast Europe Summit at the Presidential Palace. The summit aimed to coordinate continued political support for Ukraine and its integration into Europe.

On the margins of the event, he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić. The Prime Minister's visit to Kyiv reaffirmed Slovenia's unwavering support for the Ukrainian people, their sovereignty, territorial integrity, and European future. Slovenia is one of the countries that has consistently advocated united, decisive and principled support for Ukraine in its struggle for freedom and a just peace since the onset of Russian aggression.