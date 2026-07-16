Carbon Performance Experts Urge Caution as AI Health and Fitness Advice Becomes More Common

Carbon Gym Trainer

Carbon Performance nutrition & exercise experts caution when asking AI for advice, as it's risky and should not replace guidance from a certified professional.

AI can generate information, but it cannot replace the human connection most people need to remain consistent.” — Carbon Performance Gym

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hundreds of millions of people are turning to generative AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Google AI Mode for health advice, including questions about how to reach weight loss and fitness goals. Carbon Performance nutrition and exercise experts caution that while asking AI for a meal plan or workout program may seem harmless, AI-generated advice is risky and should not replace guidance from a certified professional.“AI engines don’t consider if the answer they are providing is appropriate for the person asking,” said Logan Harsson, Carbon Performance Nations Personal Training Manager. “For example, if you ask AI how much protein you need to eat to build muscle, it will likely tell you that you should aim to consume 0.72 to 1.0 grams of protein per pound of body weight. Technically, that isn’t wrong, but that doesn’t mean it's a safe or effective range for you.” Research supports these concerns , with a growing body of evidence showing that AI chatbots often provide inaccurate, misleading, or incomplete health recommendations.The potential danger in trusting AI for health advice lies in several key flaws and limitations of generative AI assistants, including hallucinations, bias, lack of context, agreeability, and the absence of hands-on human interaction needed for proper guidance, support, and accountability.Hallucinations and BiasAI tools are known to "hallucinate," generating false information with confidence. Even when not fabricated, their output may reflect unreliable sources that do not align with accepted health or fitness standards.This bias happens in part because AI assistants don’t think objectively; they learn by finding patterns in human-created data, which often contains historical prejudices, incomplete information, and personal opinions.“When you ask AI for advice, you are trusting that its source of truth is reliable. There are a lot of opinions, myths, and even dangerous information out there regarding what to eat and how to train,” said Harsson. “If AI prioritizes such information over evidence-based guidelines, it may provide dangerous advice, such as recommending excessive calorie deficits or promoting a no-days-off mentality that encourages overtraining and neglects proper recovery.”A qualified personal trainer doesn’t use the opinions of popular social media influencers or highly ranked fitness websites as a source of truth in the way AI does. Carbon Performance programs are personalized and based on years of science-backed formal education and hands-on experience applying that knowledge.Lack of Crucial ContextAI only knows what the user provides; it cannot observe what is missing. Beyond height, weight, activity level, and goals, which are often all that a user tells an AI tool, medical history, body composition, metabolism, hormones, sleep, stress, relationship with food, injuries, mobility, and observed movement patterns all must be considered when creating a program that is safe and effective.“Two people can be an identical age, height, and weight and still need completely different approaches,” said Harsson. “There are far too many factors that affect how someone should eat, train, and recover for AI to create a safe and effective plan the way a qualified human professional can.”Even with detailed input, AI has limitations in interpreting and applying information, which can lead to risky advice. Studies also show that AI often misses subtle warning signs of disordered eating or may treat dangerous restrictions as normal wellness goals.“We see this a lot when it comes to calorie intake and macro tracking,” said Harsson. “AI doesn’t automatically offer proper guardrails for how to track macros without it becoming obsessive. Without this guidance, it can lead to an unhealthy relationship with food.”Carbon Performance teaches clients how to avoid obsession with macro tracking, such as aiming for ranges instead of exact gram targets, pre-planning meals to reduce constant app-checking, and incorporating tracking-free days to encourage intuitive eating.Agreeability and “People Pleasing” TendenciesAI is designed to be a conversational partner that provides answers that satisfy a user's prompt. If you are suggestive or push back on its response, it often becomes agreeable, with “you’re right” validation that may be harmful.“If someone asks AI for a fast way to lose weight, it may suggest an overly aggressive diet and excessive cardio without advising of the possible dangers,” said Harsson. Similarly, if you go to your AI chatbot and tell it that you are doing everything right but not seeing results, it will likely accept that as truth instead of asking crucial follow-up questions about food tracking, workout intensity, consistency, sleep, stress, or recovery.”A qualified nutrition coach and certified personal trainer won’t give you the answer you want to hear or change their stance just because you disagree. They ask follow-up questions and base decisions on science and what is best for the individual.“Safe and effective health and fitness advice requires the knowledge to see the difference between a reason, an excuse, and a red flag,” said Harsson. “AI chatbots are designed to answer you, not protect you.”Lack of Human Interaction Necessary for Safety and AccountabilityAn obvious but important limitation of AI is that you interact with a robot through a screen. Unlike working with a human coach in a gym environment, users lose accountability, community, and real-time feedback.“By the time you ask AI to review a video, assuming the assessment is even correct, the reps are already done,” said Harsson. “Human trainers are with you and able to make corrections as you train, which makes workouts more effective and reduces the chance of an injury.”In-person interaction and check-ins also create a consistent source of accountability, which is crucial for staying consistent, identifying what is actually limiting progress, and making adjustments before someone gives up.“Your AI chatbot isn’t going to automatically ask you how your sleep has been, whether you tracked your food honestly, why you skipped a gym session, or know if you pushed hard enough during your workouts,” said Harsson. “People need honest feedback and accountability. A Carbon Performance coach that trains with you and sees you in person knows when to encourage, push, and adjust.”Additionally, relying on AI as a personal trainer can contribute to social isolation, which is already a growing public health concern. Harsson notes this is especially relevant for health and fitness goals.“AI can generate information, but it cannot replace the human connection most people need to remain consistent. People who are surrounded by the type of diverse and supportive community we have at Carbon Performance have a stronger foundation for consistency and often see the best results.”How to Use AI Responsibly for Workout and Nutrition AdviceCarbon’s stance isn’t that people need to completely avoid AI during their health and fitness journey. It can be helpful for explaining basic fitness and nutrition terms, clarifying concepts, organizing grocery lists, and generating recipe ideas.Carbon's key takeaway: treat AI-generated diet and exercise information with extreme caution, and never accept it as true without a qualified professional's review.“AI stands for artificial intelligence, not CPT (certified personal trainer), CNC (certified nutrition coach), RD (registered dietitian), or MD (medical doctor),” said Harsson. “Even a question that seems straightforward, such as what you should eat before and after a workout, doesn’t always have a universal answer. Nutrition and exercise have always required careful consideration from a qualified professional. The use of AI has only increased the need for awareness.”About Carbon PerformanceCarbon Performance is a multi-location wellness brand offering a performance-driven, science-informed approach to strength training, recovery, and nutrition. Their “more than a gym” holistic gym model integrates elite equipment, structured personal training and nutrition coaching, advanced recovery infrastructure, and an inclusive community to help members achieve measurable, lasting results. To learn more about Carbon Performance, visit: https://carbonperformance.com ###

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