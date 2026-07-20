Nova Credit Union Earns 2026 Best of North Carolina Award

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nova Credit Union has been named a 2026 Best of North Carolina Award winner, recognizing more than 90 years of service as a trusted financial partner for members across the state. The honor highlights an institution that has built its reputation not on flashy promises, but on practical support, steady guidance, and the kind of member-first service that matters most when people are making real-life financial decisions.Founded with the purpose of helping North Carolinians access dependable financial tools, Nova Credit Union continues to serve individuals, families, and local communities through checking and savings accounts, loans, digital banking, financial education, and personalized member support. In an industry where banking can sometimes feel confusing, impersonal, or full of fine print, Nova stands out by keeping the focus on relationships. Members are not treated like account numbers. They are neighbors, workers, business owners, parents, and future planners looking for clear answers and a financial partner they can trust.“This recognition is meaningful because it reflects the trust our members place in us every day,” said a Nova Credit Union team representative. “For more than nine decades, our goal has remained simple: help people make confident financial decisions and support the communities we’re proud to serve.”The 2026 Best of North Carolina Award comes at a time when community-focused financial institutions continue to play an important role in helping people navigate everything from everyday banking to major milestones. For Nova Credit Union, the award is not just a moment to celebrate past work. It is a reminder of the responsibility that comes with decades of service. As the credit union looks ahead, its focus remains on strengthening member relationships, expanding access to helpful financial resources, and continuing to show up for North Carolina communities with the same dependability that has defined its work for generations.For more information click here!

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