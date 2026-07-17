Carolina Foot & Ankle Associates Earns 2026 Best of North Carolina Award

HICKORY , NC, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carolina Foot & Ankle Associates has been named a 2026 Best of North Carolina Award winner, recognizing the practice’s continued commitment to helping patients across Hickory, Morganton and surrounding communities move through life with greater comfort, confidence and care. From everyday heel pain to complex diabetic foot concerns, the practice has built its reputation on treating foot and ankle issues with skill, compassion and a deeply personal approach.With offices in Hickory and Morganton, Carolina Foot & Ankle Associates provides care for a wide range of conditions, including heel pain, tendonitis, bunions, hammertoe, flat feet, gout, diabetic foot care, Charcot foot, wound care and amputation prevention. The practice also offers in-house custom orthotics, allowing for more precise customization, better fit and adjustments based on real patient feedback. That hands-on approach reflects the practice’s larger mission: to tailor treatment to the individual, not just the diagnosis.“Our goal has always been to care for people with the same compassion and attention we would want for our own families,” said a representative of Carolina Foot & Ankle Associates. “This recognition means a great deal because it reflects the trust our patients place in us every day.”Guided by the value of serving like Jesus, the team emphasizes sensitivity, patience and respect in every visit. Their slogan, “Spreading healing to the sole,” captures both the nature of their work and the spirit behind it.As Carolina Foot & Ankle Associates celebrates this award, the practice remains focused on providing thoughtful, effective care that helps patients get back to walking, working, standing, playing and living without being held back by pain.For more information click here!

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