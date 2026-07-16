Explorer.Company Launches Fall Self-Drive Tours Timed to Mongolia's Eagle Hunter and Horse Festivals

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Custom 4x4 itineraries connect travelers with western Mongolia's eagle-hunting festivals and Khentii Province's traditional horse festival this autumn

ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Explorer.Company, a tour operator specializing in self-drive expeditions across Mongolia, has released self-drive itineraries timed around a series of traditional festivals taking place in the country's western and eastern regions this fall. The festivals celebrate eagle hunting culture and horsemanship, and the itineraries can be adjusted for different budgets and schedules. Eagle Hunter Festivals in Western MongoliaMongolia's western Altai Mountains are home to the berkutchi, eagle hunters who maintain a UNESCO-recognized tradition. Three festivals celebrating the practice are scheduled for this autumn.The Altai Nomads Game will take place September 12-13 in Altai Village. The local festival features eagle demonstrations, camel races and archery.The Sagsai Golden Eagle Festival is scheduled for September 17-18 in Sagsai Village, near the road to Altai Tavan Bogd National Park. The event includes eagle judging, Kazakh food and live music.The Golden Eagle Festival, held October 3-4 in Bayan-Ulgii Province, is the largest of the three events. Organizers report that up to 80 falconers and more than 1,500 spectators typically attend, with a parade and displays involving eagles, horses and camels. The festival was featured in the 2016 documentary "The Eagle Huntress."Horse Festival in Khentii ProvinceIn Khentii Province, birthplace of Chinggis Khan, the Talin Tumen Aduu festival includes horse races, horse-taming competitions, a procession of young riders, showcases of rare horse breeds and folk music performances.Islay's Western Mongolia ExpeditionExplorer.Company offers an 11-to-24-day overland trip from the Gobi Desert to the Altai Mountains, covering approximately 4,300 kilometers by custom 4x4. The route was designed by drone photographer Islay Joy and passes the Tsagaan Suvarga cliffs and the Khongoryn Els dunes. The itinerary includes visits with eagle-hunting families, where travelers can observe training sessions, try on traditional dress and share meals. The trip concludes in Kharkhorin with stays in nomadic gers. According to Explorer.Company, itineraries can be adjusted to align with festival dates or other traveler preferences.Prices for Islay's Western Mongolia Expedition start at USD 3,500.Getting ThereMongolia is reachable via one-stop flights through Seoul on Korean Air, Beijing on Air China, Istanbul on Turkish Airlines, or Tokyo on United Airlines, landing at Chinggis Khaan International Airport in Ulaanbaatar. Explorer.Company arranges 4x4 itineraries from the airport to destinations across the country.Full itineraries are available at explorer.company.

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