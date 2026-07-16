Gunditjmara Artist Boorook Honours His Grandfather with Powerful New Single 'Till We Die'

My grandfather was more than a grandfather—he was my mentor, my father figure and one of the greatest influences in my life” — Boorook

WARRNAMBOOL, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gunditjmara (Keeray Wooroong) artist Boorook has officially released his heartfelt new single, "Till We Die," a deeply personal tribute to his late grandfather, respected Elder Banjo Clarke, whose wisdom and guidance continue to inspire generations.Originally written in 2000 following Banjo Clarke's passing, the song has remained close to Boorook's heart for more than 25 years. It was first recorded and released on his mother Patricia Clarke's album in 2002, but has now been reimagined as a powerful full-band recording and officially released across all major streaming platforms.Produced by acclaimed Australian singer-songwriter Shane Howard of the iconic band Goanna, best known for the classic anthem Solid Rock, the new recording brings renewed depth and emotion to a song that explores love, grief, family and the enduring connection between generations.For Boorook, "Till We Die" is more than a song—it is a tribute to the man who helped shape his life."My grandfather was more than a grandfather—he was my mentor, my father figure and one of the greatest influences in my life. This song has travelled with me for over twenty-five years, and releasing it now is my way of honouring his memory and sharing his legacy with future generations."Banjo Clarke was a highly respected Gunditjmara Elder, cultural leader and educator whose life and teachings were documented in the Penguin Books publication Wisdom Man: Banjo Clarke as told to Camilla Chance. His commitment to preserving Aboriginal culture and sharing knowledge continues to have a lasting impact across south-west Victoria and beyond.Raised on Keeray Wooroong Country in south-west Victoria, Boorook creates music that blends Indigenous storytelling, contemporary folk and conscious songwriting. His work explores themes of culture, healing, identity, resilience and connection to Country, inviting listeners to reflect on the stories that unite us.Dedicated to everyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one, "Till We Die" is a reminder that while people may leave this physical world, their love, teachings and spirit remain with us through family, culture and community.As an independent First Nations artist, Boorook continues to use music as a platform to celebrate culture, strengthen community and inspire positive change through storytelling."Till We Die" is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and all major digital streaming platforms.Listen NowWatch the Official Lyric VideoAbout BoorookBoorook (Brett Clarke) is a Gunditjmara (Keeray Wooroong) artist, songwriter, producer, painter and cultural educator from Warrnambool, Victoria. His music bridges Indigenous knowledge and contemporary Australian songwriting, creating powerful works that honour Country, culture, family and the enduring wisdom of Elders. Through his art, Boorook shares stories that inspire healing, connection and respect for the world's oldest living culture.Media ContactBrett Clarke (Boorook)Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gunditj Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/boorook90 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@boorookofficial YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@boorook

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