Lura Aesthetic & Beauty Clinic Launches GentleMax Pro+ Laser Services in Scarborough

Shadi Pornak, Clinical Manager at Lura Aesthetic & Beauty Clinic

Medical aesthetic clinic brings Candela's dual-wavelength laser technology to the Toronto area, offering hair removal and skin rejuvenation treatments.

The GentleMax Pro+ gives our team the precision and versatility to address a wider range of skin concerns effectively and comfortably.” — Shadi Pornak

SCARBOROUGH, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lura Aesthetic & Beauty Clinic, a medical aesthetic clinic located at 1987 Lawrence Avenue East in Scarborough, Toronto, has introduced GentleMax Pro+ laser services to its treatment menu. The clinic, led by Clinical Manager Shadi Pornak and a team that includes cosmetic physician Dr. Milad Meymanat, now offers the Candela GentleMax Pro+ , a dual-wavelength laser system designed to treat a broad range of skin concerns across all skin types.The GentleMax Pro+ combines a 755 nm Alexandrite laser and a 1064 nm Nd:YAG laser in a single device, allowing practitioners to treat multiple conditions in one session. The system is used clinically for laser hair removal, skin rejuvenation, vascular lesion treatment, pigmentation concerns and overall skin tightening. Its dual-wavelength design makes it suitable for a wider range of skin tones than single-wavelength alternatives, which is particularly relevant in a diverse market like Scarborough and the greater Toronto area.Lura Aesthetic & Beauty Clinic brings together a multidisciplinary team of trained professionals. Pornak, who holds more than 20 years of experience in medical aesthetics and laser technology including 15 years practicing in Canada, oversees treatment protocols and clinical safety standards. The clinic also offers HydraFacial, microneedling, PRP therapy, mesotherapy, anti-wrinkle injections and medical-grade chemical peels, with injectables administered by licensed physicians."Our goal has always been to deliver safe, evidence-based treatments in a clinical setting where every client receives a personalized care plan. The GentleMax Pro+ gives our team the precision and versatility to address a wider range of skin concerns effectively and comfortably," said Shadi Pornak, Clinical Manager at Lura Aesthetic & Beauty Clinic.The clinic accepts new clients by appointment and offers complimentary consultations to assess individual skin goals and determine appropriate treatment plans. Lura Aesthetic & Beauty Clinic is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit luraaesthetic.com or call +1 (416) 285-7333. The clinic is located at 1987 Lawrence Avenue East, Scarborough, Toronto, Ontario.About Lura Aesthetic & Beauty ClinicLura Aesthetic & Beauty Clinic is a medical aesthetic clinic in Scarborough, Toronto, Ontario, dedicated to safe, personalized and results-driven care. The clinic offers laser treatments, HydraFacial, microneedling, PRP therapy, cosmetic injectables and advanced skin analysis, all performed by trained professionals under clinical supervision. Every client journey begins with a comprehensive consultation and customized treatment plan. Learn more at luraaesthetic.com.

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