NFTA's Lee Collins to Present on Part 141 Modernization and the Future of Flight Training at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh

Presentation at NAFI facility to be followed by live interview on EAA Radio

OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Flight Training Alliance (NFTA) announced today that Lee Collins, President and CEO, will present on current initiatives shaping the future of flight training at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh on Tuesday, July 21, at 9:00 AM CT. The presentation will be held at the National Association of Flight Instructors (NAFI) facility on the AirVenture grounds.

Collins's presentation will center on the work of NFTA's Part 141 Modernization Task Force, including its goals, key recommendations, and the broad industry participation behind it — more than 255 individuals and companies contributed to the effort. The talk will also address the cost-versus-benefit case for modernization, common misinformation and disinformation surrounding the initiative, and how flight training providers, instructors, and other stakeholders can get involved with NFTA's ongoing work.

Following the presentation, Collins will join EAA Radio for a live interview at 11:00 AM CT to further discuss NFTA's initiatives and the outlook for flight training providers nationwide.

Attendees at AirVenture are invited to join the presentation at the NAFI facility, and to tune in to EAA Radio for the follow-up interview.

About the National Flight Training Alliance

The National Flight Training Alliance (NFTA) unifies, promotes, and strengthens America's flight training providers. Based in Washington, D.C., NFTA advances the flight training industry through legislative advocacy, FAA regulatory engagement, pilot mental health and wellness initiatives, and membership development.

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