ConversionBox launches free AEO/GEO Grader for AI search visibility

The tool tests category questions across ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude and grades an organization's AI visibility on a scale of A to F.

Organizations invest in search visibility, but many haven't measured how AI engines represent them. The Grader provides a baseline to compare visibility against competitors.” — Sathish Kumar Mariappan, Founder of ConversionBox.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ConversionBox today announced the public launch of its AEO/GEO Grader, a free tool that shows organizations whether and how they appear in AI-generated answers.The tool evaluates Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Users enter a public website URL and receive a report by email with an overall A-to-F visibility grade supported by six individual assessments.Traditional search engine optimization reporting focuses on how pages perform in search results. It does not directly show whether an organization is named, cited, or recommended when someone asks an AI engine a category-related question.The AEO/GEO Grader addresses that gap by submitting relevant category questions to ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude. It records whether the organization is mentioned, how it is described, which sources are cited, and which competitors appear in the response.The report evaluates six areas: AEO Readiness, GEO Visibility, E-E-A-T, AI Citations, Sentiment and Competition.AEO Readiness assesses whether website content is structured so that AI systems can access, understand, and use it to generate answers. GEO Visibility measures how frequently the organization appears when category-related questions are tested across supported AI engines.The E-E-A-T assessment reviews signals associated with experience, expertise, authoritativeness, and trust. AI Citations evaluates whether the organization is mentioned or cited within individual responses. Sentiment examines how the organization is described, while Competition measures the share of tested answers in which competing organizations are named.Each assessment is scored out of 100 and contributes to an overall A-to-F visibility grade.The Grader also separates responses generated from existing model knowledge from responses produced using live web search. This distinction can help organizations understand whether an AI engine already recognizes the brand or discovers it only after searching current online sources.The report presents the gaps associated with each assessment and prioritizes areas for further review. This allows marketing, communications and digital teams to identify whether their visibility challenges involve website structure, external authority, citations, brand recognition, sentiment or competitive share of voice.The tool is industry-agnostic and platform-agnostic. The AEO/GEO Grader is designed for businesses, educational institutions, nonprofits and other organizations with publicly accessible websites. It does not require a platform integration or technical installation."We developed the Grader as a practical diagnostic for organizations beginning to evaluate their presence in AI-generated answers," Mariappan said. "The objective is to give teams a measurable starting point and a clearer understanding of what AI engines currently say about them."The AEO/GEO Grader is available now at no cost at https://www.conversionbox.ai/ai-visibility-audit/ About ConversionBoxConversionBox provides AI visibility and digital-discovery tools for organizations and ecommerce businesses. Its products include AI visibility monitoring, AI site search, conversational search, AI shopping assistance, and ecommerce product-discovery tools. ConversionBox is a sister company of The Commerce Shop. Additional information is available at https://www.conversionbox.ai

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