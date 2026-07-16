National Flight Training Alliance (NFTA) Appoints Doug Carr of NBAA to Board of Directors

Doug brings a sharp intellect, visionary leadership, and a long, impressive record in our industry. We look forward to his strong voice dedicated to strengthening the Future of Flight Training!” — Lee Collins

OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Flight Training Alliance (NFTA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Doug Carr, Senior Vice President of Safety, Security, Sustainability & International Operations at the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), to its Board of Directors. His addition strengthens NFTA's growing network of industry leaders dedicated to advancing flight training and aviation education across the United States.

Carr joined NBAA in April 1998 as manager of domestic operations and was subsequently promoted to manager of safety and operations, director of government affairs, and vice president of regulatory and international affairs before assuming his current role. Over his tenure, he has led or participated in landmark aviation rulemaking and policy efforts, including the FAA's Fractional Ownership Aviation Rulemaking Committee, the Part 125/135 ARC Flight and Rest Subcommittee, and the Takeoff and Landing Performance Assessment ARC, among others. Internationally, Carr represents business aviation interests at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and serves as corporate secretary for the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC).

Before joining NBAA, Carr worked at the National Air Transportation Association (NATA), where he was responsible for issues affecting FAR Part 135 on-demand air carriers and flight training providers. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Aviation Management and an Associate of Science in Aviation Flight from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and is a commercial, multi-engine, instrument-rated pilot and certificated flight instructor. Prior to his aviation career, Carr served six years in the U.S. Navy aboard a nuclear-powered submarine.

Carr's appointment reflects NFTA's continued commitment to bringing together key stakeholders across the aviation ecosystem to drive meaningful progress in training, safety, and regulatory affairs.

About the National Flight Training Alliance

The National Flight Training Alliance (NFTA) unifies, promotes, and strengthens America's flight training providers. Based in Washington, D.C., NFTA advances the flight training industry through legislative advocacy, FAA regulatory engagement, pilot mental health and wellness initiatives, and membership development.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.