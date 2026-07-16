Sleep in Heavenly Peace and NFL Safety Ji'Ayir Brown Build Beds for Trenton Children

Ji'Ayir Brown and SHP CEO Jordan Allen sand bed frame boards side by side at Tuesday's Community Bed Build in Trenton, N.J. Chapter President Sarah Fulton stands beside Ji'Ayir Brown as he fire-brands the SHP logo onto a headboard at the Trenton Community Bed Build. Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora joins Ji'Ayir Brown for a photo at the Community Bed Build, celebrating the building futures for Trenton's kids. Ji'Ayir Brown and Jordan Allen assemble a bed frame inside a Trenton family's home during a delivery. Ji'Ayir Brown shares a laugh with a young bed recipient on her brand-new SHP bed during Tuesday's Trenton deliveries.

Community Bed Build anchors hometown Week of Service, with two beds delivered same-day to local families

Sleep in Heavenly Peace does great work with changing kids' lives, and providing kids with the necessities that we all should have.” — Ji'Ayir Brown

TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) and San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown, in partnership with the Ji’Ayir Brown Foundation, brought together 70 volunteers in Trenton on Tuesday, July 14, to build 24 beds for local children in need. The Community Bed Build was the centerpiece event of Ji'Ayir Brown Week of Service, a week-long initiative uniting football, service and community to invest in Trenton's youth on the field, at home, and in the community.Held at Trenton Central High School — Brown's alma mater — the build brought volunteers of all skill levels together to construct beds from raw materials. Two of the beds built were delivered, complete with all-new mattresses, pillows and bedding, directly to local families that same day, with Brown joining SHP-NJ, Morris County volunteers for the deliveries."This is my city," said Ji'Ayir Brown, safety, San Francisco 49ers. "Trenton made me before the NFL ever did, and I don't take that for granted."Brown, who was honored with a key to the city of Trenton and returns each summer to work with the next generation of Trenton Central High School football players, said the day was about more than the beds themselves."Football taught me discipline. But it starts with rest, with having a safe place to lay your head," Brown said. "If I can help make sure a kid in my hometown has that, that's a win bigger than anything I've done on the field."Tuesday's build was one of three events that make up Ji'Ayir Brown Week of Service, which also included the EOTA Foundation Football Skills Clinic on July 11 and concludes with MT3’s Family Fun Day on July 19, a partnership between the Ji’Ayir Brown Foundation, Motivation to the Trenches, and the City of Trenton."Ji'Ayir Brown grew up right here in Trenton, and now he's using his platform to make sure the kids coming up behind him have what they need to dream big, literally. That's the kind of hometown leadership that builds a strong community." said Jordan Allen, CEO and Executive Director, Sleep in Heavenly Peace.For the SHP-NJ, Morris County chapter, Tuesday's community event builds on a track record of growing impact across the state."We built 24 beds right here in Trenton, and we delivered two of them today directly to local families, with Ji'Ayir's help," said Sarah Fulton, Chapter President, SHP-NJ, Morris County. "We delivered our very first bed in August of 2024. Since then, we've built and delivered 404 beds to New Jersey kids. We currently have another 377 applications open. Every volunteer and donor helps us close that gap faster."Allen noted that the chapter's reach across a dozen New Jersey counties, while a testament to its volunteers, also underscores a growing need."Right now, this is New Jersey's only SHP chapter, covering a dozen counties on its own. That's a testament to what this team has built; and a call to action," Allen urged. "We need more volunteers, more donors, and especially more chapters across the state so no family in New Jersey is waiting longer than they have to for their child to have a bed."Brown, who has continued to invest in his hometown well beyond the football field, said the week reflects a simple belief."Sleep in Heavenly Peace does great work with changing kids' lives, and providing kids with the necessities that we all should have," said Brown. "You know, a bed is something we all should be able to sleep on."Community members interested in volunteering with future Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds and deliveries, or in supporting the growth of chapters across New Jersey, can learn more at shpbeds.org – About –Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is the leading 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!With thousands of children sleeping on floors, couches, or inadequate sleeping arrangements, we provide beds—a basic need that supports every child's physical, emotional, and mental development. Fueled by volunteer kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond so every child can Sleep Well and DREAM BIG. Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.org.

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